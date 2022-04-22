Bekah Martinez unrecognizable after huge hair makeover

Bekah Martinez has a drastic makeover. Pic credit: ABC

Bekah Martinez made her Bachelor franchise debut on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor.

While she was the youngest contestant on the season, Arie had some qualms about choosing her as his wife, saying he wasn’t sure she was ready.

Bekah may not have been ready then, but now she seems happy in love with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard. The couple has two children together as well, Ruth and Franklin.

While Bekah has been in the Bachelor Nation spotlight many times before, from her supposed disappearing act to her thirst trap Instagram photos to her controversial breastfeeding ideas, she has now been in the limelight for her new hairstyle and color.

Bekah Martinez revealed her new hair on her Instagram page

Recently, Bekah posted to her Instagram page and added three photos of herself with long, curled blonde hair to go with her barely-there, off-the-shoulder crop top and bright smile looking at the camera.

She captioned her post and photos by saying, “oh hey (with a girl emoji who has blonde hair).”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans alike commented on Bekah’s new look

Bachelor Nation alums and fans loved the sudden change in hair color and style, and they took to Bekah’s comments to let her know just how much they were obsessed with her new look.

Ashley Iaconetti, new mom to Baby Dawson and wife to Bachelor Nation alum Jared Haibon, wrote, “So cute. So now I want to do something wild.”

Amanda Stanton, who has appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, commented, “Who is she (heart-faced emoji).”

Kendall Long, another past Bachelor in Paradise contestant who had previously been linked to Grocery Store Joe Amabile, declared, “I looooovvveeee (heart-faced and fire flame emojis).”

Becca Tilley, social media influencer and former contestant on The Bachelor, also loved the look as she commented, “OMG (with numerous heart-faced and fire flame emojis).”

Other fans also showed their love and support for Bekah and the new hair as they told her it should be her new bio picture, called her a babe, gave her lots of OMG’s and also a lot of heart-face and fire flame emojis as well.

Bekah has been criticized in the past for her photos and ideas about nursing her kids at their older ages, as well as the time she was supposedly reported missing before her time on The Bachelor.

However, it seems like Bekah is loving her life now, as she seems incredibly happy with her boyfriend and her two small children.

