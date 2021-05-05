Bekah Martinez explains what really happened that time she was reported missing before her stint on The Bachelor

Bekah Martinez finally told her followers the whole story about the time she was reported as a missing person by her mother in 2017. Pic credit: @bekahmartines/Instagram

Former Bachelor star Bekah Martinez has finally explained about the time she was reported missing by her mother ahead of her stint during Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of the ABC reality dating show.

In case you forgot, let’s refresh your memory.

Bekah was reported missing and even had a public file on the California Department of Justice website where a photograph was seen and her name was listed. It reported that she was missing since November 12 of that year.

Her name was found after the North Coast Journal published a cover story titled “The Humboldt 35: Why does Humboldt County have the highest rate of missing persons reports in the state?” reported Buzzfeed. Their story reported that Bekah’s mother called sheriff’s deputies and filed a missing persons report for her daughter five days after she had spoken to her.

Bekah was 22-years-old at the time.

On Dec. 12, Bekah’s mother told officials she had heard from her daughter, who said she was on her way home after working on a marijuana farm with a friend.

That was when an eagle-eyed Bachelor fan saw the story on Facebook and informed officials that Bekah was a contestant on the upcoming season of the dating show and did not appear to be missing.

Bekah finally told her side of the story

Bekah Martinez shared the full story about the time she went missing via her Instagram story. Pic credit: @bekahmartinez/Instagram

During a post to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 4, Bekah shared a message which spoke of appreciating one’s vehicle as valuable personal space.

She explained that she felt a connection to her own car, and said that she once “accidentally hit a bear” with it. Bekah stated that the bear slid across her car door and ran into the woods.

At the time, she said she was living in Humboldt County, California, working on a marijuana farm to make some money after having to quit her nanny jobs to appear on The Bachelor.

E! News reported that Bekah said the following to her fans. “The girl I was with got kicked off the farm and I had been using her phone to stay in contact with my parents b/c it was the only one that had service. She got mad i wouldn’t leave with her when she got kicked out so she texted my mom that I was being held hostage [by] meth heads with knives and then stopped replying.”

The story became even more strange

Bekah shared the story which has her listed as missing person while her season of The Bachelor aired. Pic credit: @bekahmartinez/Instagram

Bekah told her followers that the night her mother filed the missing report, she said she couldn’t sleep and was tossing and turning for hours. She claimed the next morning, she got up and told everyone she had to leave immediately, and when she got to cell service, she got an earful from her mom.

“Someone recognized me from The Bachelor and the story BLEW UP,” Bekah explained. “Like seriously… blew up. It went international. but the facts were all f**ked up. Some people thought I lied to my mom told her I was on a weed farm when I was really on the bachelor??”

Bekah said she never spoke to that “friend” again after the incident came to light.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.