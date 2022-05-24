Becca Tilley thanks Bachelor Nation for their response to her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko

Becca Tilley is overwhelmed by support. Pic credit: ABC

Just a few days ago, Bachelor Nation alum, Becca Tilley, shocked everyone when she went public with her significant other’s name after almost four years.

Fans were astounded to hear that she had been, and is in love with, singer Hayley Kiyoko. In fact, Becca appeared in her girlfriend’s music video that was themed like The Bachelor.

After starring in the video, Becca also released a TikTok video in which the twosome shared a kiss, and there was also a video montage that Becca posted to her Instagram page.

After coming out publicly, Becca has been overwhelmed by the positive support she has received from millions of people, including many Bachelor Nation fans.

Becca Tilley can’t believe all the support she’s gotten since coming out publicly

In fact, she took to her Instagram stories to show how much everyone’s support and love meant to her as she wrote, “I have been crying on and off all day. I don’t know that I can properly form adequate words to express how much the love and support means, but I just wanted to say thank you.”

She also included Hayley in her story writing, “Hayley, thank you for showing me how to be brave and how to love myself. I’m so glad I don’t have to avoid pronouns on my podcast now. I love you.”

Bachelor Nation alums react to Becca’s news

The very first to comment about Becca’s news was former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, and she wrote, “For the girl that deserves so much happiness and love in her life! Happy for you!!!!! (red heart).”

Off the Vine podcast host and fiancé of Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe, stated to Becca, “I am just so proud of you and who you are.”

Both Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins also showed Becca some support as they told Becca how much they loved her and that they were extremely happy for her.

Nick Viall, another podcast host for Bachelor Nation, and Amanda Stanton provided Becca with a ton of red heart emojis on her video.

Pic credit: @beccatilley/Instagram

Tayshia Adams, who has recently been linked to Clare Crawley’s previous fiancé from her short stint as The Bachelorette, wrote, “That smile tho, (heart-faced emojis)!!! Looks so good on ya! Sooo incredibly happy for youuuu!!! I love loveee (three black hearts).”

None other than Hayley Kiyoko herself responded to her girlfriend’s sweet post as she declared, “The best four years ever. I love you Becca (red heart).”

Pic credit: @beccatilley/Instagram

Raven Gates and Caelynn Miller-Keyes were both extremely happy for the couple, and Joelle Fletcher, one of Becca’s very best friends, exclaimed, “My girls!!! Love you both so much!!! (two red hearts).” Becca just attended Joelle and Jordan Rodgers’ wedding and is close to the couple.

Colton Underwood, who came out publicly himself not too long ago, declared his happiness for Becca and Hayley as he wrote, “We love a good launch. SO HAPPY FOR YOU. (red heart).”

Pic credit: @beccatilley/Instagram

No wonder Becca was crying all day after reading how happy all of her fellow Bachelor alums are for her. Fans wish Becca and Hayley nothing but the best moving forward.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.