The Bachelor alum Becca Tilley speaks on how the franchise changed her life

Becca Tilley was on two, back-to-back seasons of The Bachelor. While she came up just short as runner-up in Chris Soules’ season, she then went on to compete for Ben Higgins’ heart but again came up short.

After leaving the show, Becca decided she was done with reality TV, and she decided to join Macy’s and design a clothing line. She also started a podcast called “Scrubbing In” with her best friend, which can be heard on iHeartRadio.

While people don’t see much of Becca when it comes to Bachelor Nation these days, she does have some things to say about the franchise

How did The Bachelor experience change Becca Tilley’s life?

Becca joined co-hosts Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker, and Tia Booth on their podcast Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, to talk about her experiences on The Bachelor and how it changed her life.

When speaking about the franchise, Becca had nothing but good things to say and even stated that the experiences have changed her life for the better.

She was quoted saying, “The Bachelor changed everything in my life. Everything that I do, every opportunity I get to experience, I go back to The Bachelor when I think about how I got here. I’m one of those people who looks back and both of my experiences on The Bachelor were two of the best times of my life.”

Who does Becca still keep in touch with from the franchise?

She went on to state, “I have no regrets. I just had the greatest time and met the greatest people. I have gotten to do so many things and experience so many things because of the show that I never would’ve thought to be possible. So I would say it completely changed my life.”

Becca talked about how she still keeps in touch with the women from the two seasons she was on, particularly Ashley Iaconetti and Amanda Stanton. She also revealed that JoJo Fletcher, also from Ben Higgins’ season, is still her best friend from the show to this day.

Is Becca currently dating someone?

Becca also told the co-hosts that she has kept her current relationship private and has tried to stay off the grid as much as possible. She said that she is protective over it and just doesn’t want it so out there as her relationships in the past have been.

At the end of the podcast, she also exclaimed to Tia that she is one of her favorite people to follow on Instagram! For the entire episode of Click Bait with Bachelor Nation and Becca Tilley, click here.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.