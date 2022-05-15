JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are finally married

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have tied the knot. Pic credit: ABC

Even though JoJo Fletcher had her doubts for most of her season of The Bachelorette on whether or not Jordan could be her forever, she took that risk on love and chose him in the end because of her feelings for him.

Jordan had tried to reassure JoJo over and over that he wouldn’t have stayed or continued if he didn’t know she was the one for him.

When they got engaged on their season finale back in 2016, though, the couple wasn’t expecting to have to wait until May of 2022 to tie the knot.

However, due to COVID-19 and the worldwide pandemic, their wedding date kept getting pushed back … until yesterday, Saturday, May 14, 2022.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers were finally wed in front of family and close friends

JoJo and Jordan finally got to have their dream wedding in front of their family and close friends when they wed in Santa Ynez, California, at the Sunstone Winery.

In an exclusive People interview, JoJo stated, “It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend … Everything that’s happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky.”

JoJo continued, as she said, “It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are FINALLY married!!! Can’t wait to start this next chapter of our life together.”

What did JoJo’s dress look like, who was invited, and what were the festivities like?

As she walked down the aisle, JoJo stunned the guests as she wore an Ines di Santo gown. The couple also exchanged their own, personally written vows in front of their family and closest friends.

Other Bachelor Nation alums who were in attendance included Becca Tilley, Raven Gates, and Adam Gottschalk.

The wedding was black-tie attire and was designed by Gianna SanFilippo and was produced by Leila Lewis of Be Inspired PR. The festivities began as the guests collectively gathered outdoors for a pasta, steak, and seafood dinner.

During the interview with People, JoJo declared, “We wanted the vibe of our wedding to be traditional in a sense, but also playful and fun and unique. We’ve been planning for a long time, so we wanted it to be just right!”

While Jordan and JoJo at one time considered possibly eloping because of the timetable of events and their postponements; however, in the end, they decided to wait it out and are extremely glad they did.

The duo is excited to see what the future has in store for them and for the next chapter in their lives, as are Bachelor Nation fans!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.