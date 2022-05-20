The Bachelor alum Becca Tilley confirms her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko

Becca Tilley openly comes out with her relationship. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Tilley was on back-to-back seasons of The Bachelor. She started as a contestant on Season 19 with Chris Soules and ended as the runner-up.

She then went back to the next season of The Bachelor and competed for the heart of Ben Higgins but came up short again.

Not only has Becca been well-known in Bachelor Nation, but she also has over one million followers on Instagram as a social media influencer.

But now, Becca has confirmed some surprising news that Bachelor Nation didn’t quite see coming.

Becca Tilley confirms relationship with Hayley Kiyoko

After some speculation, it seems that Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko are officially a couple and have confirmed their relationship.

Last Thursday, Hayley had a launch party for her new music video, and fans captured the duo sharing a kiss. The said source posted it on TikTok, as fans cheered on Becca and Hayley during the moment.

The night before Becca and Hayley had been seen together at the 2022 Elle Hollywood Rising party as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Becca had released back in February that she had been dating her current person for almost four years, at that time, hadn’t released her significant other’s name.

Why did Becca keep her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko private?

Now, as Becca stopped by the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, she explained why she had kept their relationship private.

Becca declared, “I think posting about your relationship is totally a ‘to each their own’ decision. I had a public relationship with my ex Robert and it was great in the sense that you get so much hype, validation, encouragement, and support.”

However, Becca also revealed that with that came immense pressure and too many people who were invested in a relationship that was not their own. Thus, Becca wanted to protect herself and her significant other moving forward.

Becca just took to Instagram to make her and Hayley’s relationship Instagram official, as she created a video of the two of them and captioned it, “hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch (red heart) #95p.”

When asked what 95p meant, Becca stated that it stood for the fact that she is 95 percent sure she wants to marry Hayley in the future.

Hayley’s recently released music video

A singer, Hayley released a music video that was Bachelorette-themed but with a lesbian twist for her new song, For the Girls.

As Becca made an appearance in the music video, she and Hayley seemed to click the instant Becca came out of the limo in a gold-sequined dress.

The video showed a full Bachelorette experience, complete with limo entrances, some kissing scenes, and a rose ceremony. When the video ends, viewers can see Becca and Hayley with their eyes locked on only one another.

For the entire episode with Becca Tilley on Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.