Bachelor In Paradise star Demi Burnett issues apology after wearing a controversial jacket

Demi Burnett has issued an apology. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor In Paradise star Demi Burnett is speaking out and apologizing for her own recent behavior that is causing Bachelor Nation to get upset.

It all started when an old photo of Demi wearing a jacket with a confederate flag on the arm resurfaced. Given the recent outrage over several other women from the franchise attending Southern Belle antebellum-style balls and parties, it comes as no surprise that Demi also faced backlash as many blasted her for daring to wear such a controversial jacket.

Things didn’t get better for her after she posted about having a ‘bad day.”

Demi Burnett issues an apology

Demi went on social media to address her decision to wear a jacket that had a confederate flag on the arm.

She explained that the jacket was a gift from her ex-boyfriend’s father. While she admits she first thought she looked cool in it, she also explains that she didn’t realize what the flag meant or what signal she was sending.

“I had no idea, like, the weight that the Confederate flag held whenever I was wearing it,” Demi explained. “I just wore it for that one night, it was a Yeezy jacket, I thought it was so cool, I was like, ‘Yeah, Yeezy!’ And I didn’t even like pay attention to that. That’s ignorance. That’s ignorant of me not to pay attention to the Confederate flag. Even more ignorant of me to not even know how harmful that is to people.”

In a follow-up video posted almost two hours later, Demi revealed that she was not happy with herself for being ignorant and she asked her followers to please be better than her. She also explained that she played a role in making the world worse.

The photo in question was shared in a reply to one of her tweets. The photo was from last year when she was dating Slater Davis, which happened after her time on Bachelor In Paradise.

The person who replied to Demi claimed that the picture was taken last year.

Pic credit: @lisabollng6/Twitter

Demi called out for ‘tone deaf’ tweets

Other than her video statements, Demi also wrote a couple of tweets, where she revealed she was ignorant and that she had a bad day. But her followers were not impressed by her reactions, with one Twitter user calling her tweets the “most tone-deaf consecutive tweets” he had ever seen.

In the tweets he was referring to, Demi first said that she felt stupid for being ignorant, and then later adding that she had a bad day, making the tweet about herself again.

These are the most tone-deaf consecutive tweets I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/h5DbdE32KK — Night Zac (@zacelmenreich) February 18, 2021

Demi Burnett is the latest to join in the conversation

Demi is just the latest person to join in on the important conversations that are changing Bachelor Nation these days. After Rachael Kirkconnell was spotted in photos from 2018 at a Southern Belle plantation-themed party and Chris Harrison seemingly defended her, things started to shift.

Rachel Lindsay was a driving force behind bringing these conversations to light.

Because of the way things unfolded last week, much of Bachelor Nation wanted Chris Harrison fired from his hosting duties. He decided to step back voluntarily, revealing he wouldn’t be hosting the After The Final Rose special for Matt James’ season.

Tayshia Adams has also spoken out now, along with Mike Johnson. Clare Crawley also spoke out, as well as the cast of her shared season on The Bachelorette with Tayshia.

Rachel Lindsay has revealed she’s not thinking about taking over Chris’ hosting duties. Rachel has hinted that there are deeper issues within the franchise that need to be addressed before she renews her contract with the network.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.