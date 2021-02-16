Clare Crawley speaks out about the racism scandals in Bachelor Nation

Clare Crawley speaks out about the racism in Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has broken her silence about the racist allegations against Chris Harrison.

Last week, Bachelor Nation blew up over allegations that host Chris Harrison was racist in the way he handled an interview with former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay.

Clare spent her summer filming The Bachelorette with Chris and she was the last Bachelorette alongside Tayshia Adams to film the show.

Now, she’s joining Bachelor Nation in speaking out about what happened during that interview.

Clare Crawley breaks her silence about Chris Harrison

While many Bachelor Nation contestants have said that they are clearly not racist and don’t condone racism at all, in any way, shape, or form, Clare took it a step further.

In her Instagram Story post, Clare revealed that she was not only disappointed in the interview, but she also took Rachel’s side in everything that happened.

“I have been really understanding the magnitude of how racist behavior, and racism impacts our society and perpetuates ignorance and oppression,” Clare revealed.

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

In her message to Rachel, she wrote, “you are a force of strength, empowerment and composure as you have continually shown up as a voice to create change not only within the franchise, but far beyond. You are not alone.”

Members of Bachelor Nation supposedly reached out to Chris after the interview, asking him to please apologize for his comments. That’s when fans called for him to be fired.

It was last week that fans called for Chris to be fired from the show. Within days, he revealed he had chosen to step back temporarily. As of right now, he’s not hosting the After the Final Rose segment with Matt James.

He didn’t share whether he was stepping away from the upcoming The Bachelorette season that’s supposed to start filming in March at an undisclosed location.

The original location was set to be in Canada, but they had to change their minds because of the new coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions in Canada.

Clare Crawley is heartbroken after breaking up with Dale Moss

Clare has just come out of her own season with Dale Moss. She got engaged at the finale, but within six months, their relationship came to an abrupt end.

Dale decided to end things and issued a statement that took her completely by surprise She was heartbroken and revealed she struggled with anxiety.

While Dale admitted that he had made mistakes, Clare didn’t seem too eager to take him back.

