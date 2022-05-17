Bachelor in Paradise announces time frame, host, and bartender for this summer

Bachelor in Paradise is back. Pic credit: ABC

Ever since the Bachelor franchise announced that the first-ever co-Bachelorette season with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia was premiering in July, fans have been speculating what that means for Bachelor in Paradise.

For the past seven seasons, BIP has aired starting in the summer through early fall, so for a while, Bachelor Nation was wondering if Bachelor in Paradise would even happen this year.

However, after much anticipation and much to viewers’ delight, it was announced that Season 8 would be occurring this summer, alongside The Bachelorette.

Besides the initial announcement, fans hadn’t been told much else … until now.

What has been announced about the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise?

A few more details have come out regarding the show, such as a time frame, who the host will be, and everyone’s favorite, who will be the BIP bartender?

According to @bachelornation.scoop, Jesse Palmer will continue his new reign as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette host and expand it to Bachelor in Paradise as this summer’s host as well.

Moreover, fan-favorite Wells Adams will be back behind the bar again, giving advice to the contestants on the island and sharing his thoughts and opinions.

As for a time frame, it has been released that Bachelor in Paradise will air this fall, which is a bit later than its normal air date.

Bachelor Nation reacts to these new details

Bachelor Nation fans reacted to the new details about the show, and most of the comments were directed toward the bartender and host spots.

Many viewers were not happy that Wells wasn’t promoted to the Bachelor in Paradise host this summer, and they shared that in the comments.

One person wrote, “Wells deserved that host spot (crying face emoji), while another declared, “JUST LET WELLS BE HOST. OMG.”

Another inquired, “Why is wells being shafted again?? (cussing face emoji) he’s earned it,” and one exclaimed, “Wells should be the host !”

While one Bachelor Nation fan questioned the time frame of the show airing in the fall, another answered, saying the reason is that The Bachelorette is airing during its standard premiere time.

Still, another viewer couldn’t get over the fact that Wells was not the host and called out the Bachelor franchise saying, “Total BS by the bachelor.”

Now that we know Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 will air in the fall sometime, the host will be Jesse Palmer, and Wells Adams will be back behind the bar, fans are anxiously awaiting an exact date to add to their calendars and just which alums will be attending.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.