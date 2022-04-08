Bachelor in Paradise officially returning for a new season – here’s who hinted they’re going

Bachelor in Paradise will return for another season with Bachelor Nation alumni. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise finally made an official announcement that another season is on the way after weeks of speculation from anxious fans.

The announcement sparked not only a reaction from viewers but also several noteworthy messages from Bachelor Nation alums.

The cast has yet to be announced, but here’s all the fan-favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette stars who may have just dropped a major hint that they are planning on hitting the beach in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise announced a new season will drop soon

The official Bachelor in Paradise account dropped a suitably beach-themed video revealing that the spin-off will return to viewers’ screens soon. Producers kept any spoilers to a minimum as they posted a video of the waves crashing on the sand complete with captions.

“Bachelor in Paradise,” the subtitles read. “Returning for another season.” The filmmakers appeared aware of the turmoil within Bachelor Nation over the uncertainty that Bachelor in Paradise would return.

“It’s the announcement you’ve been waiting for… #BachelorInParadise is headed back to the beach for another season!”

Bachelor Nation alumni hint at appearance on Bachelor in Paradise

It wasn’t long before reactions to the news poured in. Leading the charge was The Bachelor’s Genevieve Parisi, who has previously sparked rumors that she may be headed to Paradise. The reality TV star was also vague in her Instagram post but did share the video to her story with an eye emoji.

Another memorable alum also raised questions by resharing the video to her Instagram story. Cassidy Timbrooks, who has recently slammed her villain status from Clayton Echard’s Season, also seemed ready for round two on the show.

Despite the hints from the high-profile contestants, many fans were focused instead on whether bartender and former host Wells Adams would be featured on the upcoming season. The beloved personality dropped a telling sunglasses emoji to the post.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Noah Erb also jumped into the comment section to poke fun at his girlfriend, Abigail Heringer.

“you wanna run it back? I miss the shrimp,” Noah joked.

It seems that if Wells is planning on returning to the show, he will need to lock in his spot soon, as John Hersey made a teasing play for the bartender spot.

The cast for the season has yet to be formally announced, but many fans have been rooting for Clayton Echard’s ladies to get a second chance at love. Fans will have to wait and see who will get the coveted spots on the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.