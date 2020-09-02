Austin Forsyth proves he is a proud papa with new photo of Gideon and Evelyn Mae

Austin Forsyth has Counting On fans gushing over the latest photo he shared of his babies.

Gideon is a doting big brother as he grins while holding little Evelyn Mae. The proud papa shared the photo to social media noting that his son is eager to hold his baby sister and asks quite frequently.

Counting On fans love Austin Forsyth’s new photo

Social media isn’t a big thing for Austin Forsyth. He tends to lay low and let Joy-Anna Duggar share the photos and family moments. In fact, it was only recently that the two separated their Instagram accounts from a joint one to separate ones.

When he shared the photos of the two kids, Counting On fans couldn’t help but ooh and ahh over the little ones. One fan said, “Oh the look of love is pure sweetness.” Another gushed, “So precious!”

It has been just a little under two weeks since Evelyn Mae was born and it looks like the Forsyths are getting along just fine. Joy-Anna has shared photos of a family outing they took to the farm and followers can’t get over how much her daughter looks like Austin Forsyth.

What’s coming up for Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar?

Next week on Counting On, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will be announcing they are expecting. The gender reveal will also take place, which is a big moment for the family.

After the loss of Annabell Elise in June 2019 at just 20-weeks’ gestation, the couple was thrilled to learn they were pregnant again. The fact that another little girl was on the way was a bonus.

Right now, it is unclear where Joy-Anna and Austin stand with Counting On. Derick Dillard claimed they had quit the show but they have appeared pretty regularly this season. There has been no announcement of a birth special, which is suspect.

Joy-Anna Duggar did release some YouTube footage about Evelyn Mae and the process of the birth, though. She and Austin have yet to talk about their future plans and if they will remain on the show or if they are going to continue using social media to build their brand and share their life.

For now, Austin Forsyth is soaking up spending time with Gideon and Evelyn Mae while he can.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.