Joy-Anna Duggar shows off Evelyn Mae, Counting On fans gush over the cute baby girl

Joy-Anna Duggar just welcomed little Evelyn Mae, and already she is looking just like her daddy.

As the family adjusts to life with two children, they are enjoying spending time together. A little over a week ago, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth welcomed their baby girl. Now, they have experienced taking her to the family farm for the first time.

Evelyn Mae looks just like Austin Forsyth

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a few new photos of her baby girl while they enjoyed the outside time. She revealed that Evelyn Mae loves being out in the fresh air. Joy-Anna gushed over her baby girl.

Counting On fans couldn’t help but notice how much Evelyn looks like her daddy, Austin Forsyth. She has a strong resemblance to her big brother, Gideon, as well. Several comments flooded the Instagram post.

One fan said, “She looks like her daddy.” Another Counting On fan piped in with, “She’s beautiful! Looks so much like her daddy! 💗”

What are the plans for Joy-Anna Duggar and the future?

At this point, it is unclear if Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will have a birth special for Evelyn Mae. The other Duggar babies born have had them for more than just their first child, so there is a possibility fans could see some self-shot footage.

The status of Joy-Anna and Austin with Counting On is unknown. Derick Dillard mentioned that they had also quit the show, though the couple never confirmed that for themselves. Now, it is a wait-and-see game when it comes to the Forsyths.

It has been a whirlwind year for Joy-Anna Duggar. At the beginning of June, last year, Grandma Mary Duggar passed away unexpectedly. Just a few weeks later, she lost the baby girl she had been expecting at only 20 weeks into the pregnancy.

Joy-Anna was due around the same time as three of her sisters-in-law, which made the month of November bittersweet.

For now, Counting On viewers can expect to see Joy-Anna and Austin appear throughout Season 11.

It is unclear if they will return for another round if the show returns.

Currently, Jinger Duggar is expecting her second child with Jeremy Vuolo, and Kendra Caldwell is expecting her third child with Joseph Duggar, leaving the door open for more seasons if the network chooses to move forward.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.