Asuelu talks portrayal on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, says ‘I don’t want to be that person’

90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? star Asuelu Pulaa talks his portrayal on the show. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Asuelu Pulaa and his wife, Kalani Faagata, had a long and rough ride through their last season with the show. Although the couple has continuously struggled with their communication styles, this paled in comparison to their explosive fights throughout Season 5.

By the time the Tell All event rolled around, it was unclear if the couple would be able to make their marriage work or if they were headed for divorce.

It seems that they’ve been able to make it work and during a recent conversation with ET, Asuelu took the opportunity to discuss his portrayal on the show and how it’s impacted him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Asuelu discusses 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? portrayal

During their chat with ET, Asuelu was asked, “In Season 5 of Happily Ever After, Asuelu, there were a lot of ups and downs. A lot of rough patches. How do you feel about how you were portrayed?”

Asuelu admits that while it can be hard for him to watch, he’s taking in stride and using it as a lesson instead.

“I think that’s not who I am,” Asuelu explained. “I watch it and I hate it and I don’t want to be that person. So, but it’s good. You know what? It’s good. I learned, it’s a good lesson. I learned from that and [have grown] up and, yeah, just be good change and be a better person.”

Kalani says backlash Asuelu received helped their marriage

Asuelu’s wife Kalani seemed to echo those sentiments. Although, she also pointed out that a big reason Asuelu took responsibility for his actions was also heavily influenced by the backlash he received online from 90 Day Fiance fans.

“I think, too, it’s just made him be better because a lot of people attacked him. So, it made him look at himself and think, ‘Yeah, I probably shouldn’t talk like that or do things like that.’ So, I think overall it probably helped our relationship more than anything,” Kalani said.

But it wasn’t just watching his words that has helped the couple’s relationship. According to the couple, Asuelu has also stopped blocking her on social media every time they argue.

“Do you still block Kalani when you’re mad at her? Even though you stay in the same house. Do you still block her?” they’re asked.

“No. Not anymore,” he laughed.

“I think that was the last time that you blocked me was the Tell All. So, progress,” Kalani shared.

It’s great to see that Kalani and Asuelu are finding ways to make their marriage work.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.