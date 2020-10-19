Kalani and Asuelu back together in new family photo she captioned: ‘Trying’

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are still together, or at least they are “trying” to make it work. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars appeared to be heading toward divorce after the couple seemingly could not get past their differences.

In the Tell-All event for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kalani admitted that she considered leaving her husband.

The couple’s relationship drama stems from Asuelu’s family’s request for money and his preference for Kalani to behave more like a traditional Samoan wife. The 25-year-old feels obligated to provide for his family in Samoa and his mother in the United States.

However, Kalani insists that they can’t afford to give his family large sums of money so he reluctantly agreed to provide his family with $100 and several gifts.

Kalani clashes with Asuelu’s sister Tammy, and the sisters-in-law almost get into a fistfight. In the Tell-All event, Asuelu defended Kalani and his obligation to provide for his children but quickly stormed off the set. Kalani went on to suggest that she is unsure about their future as a couple.

On Instagram, Kalani gave fans an update on the 90 Day Fiance couple. Here is everything we know about their relationship status.

Kalani and Asuelu are ‘trying’

It appears that Kalani and Asuelu are trying to make their relationship work as they pose with their adorable sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

In the caption, Kalani keeps it simple stating that they are “trying,” which implies that she isn’t giving up on their marriage. While it appears that the couple is still living together, they have not posted a family photo since the Tell-All aired last month.

90 Day Fiance fans appear to want the best for the couple, with several comments hoping the couple to stay together.

“You got this!” one fan noted. “Family first…marriage definitely isn’t easy, but worth the hard work. Beautiful family!”

Is the family drama over?

Although the couple is trying to keep it together, the same can’t be said for their feuding families.

Asuelu’s sister, Tammy, threatened to attack Kalani and her sister in the Tell-All. So, it is unlikely that they will have the extended family over for Christmas anytime soon.

If the couple is to return to 90 Day Fiance, fans are likely to get a lot more family drama if the couple manages to stay together.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on hiatus on TLC.