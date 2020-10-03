90 Day Fiance: Asuelu’s mom apologizes after plan to split up Kalani’s marriage backfires

It seems that Kalani and Asuelu finally got what they want — an apology from Asuelu’s mother Lesina.

After a really rough season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and nearly ending their marriage, Asuelu’s mom admitted that she doesn’t really want to see her son walk away from his wife and kids, even though that’s what she claimed previously.

At the Tell All, Asuelu’s mom claimed that she set her son straight and even told him how he should act around Kalani and his sons in order to be a good husband and father.

It was an interesting moment and one that Kalani may have seen coming. After all, as Lesina explained that she had instructed Asuelu to stop spending time with his friends and to be a better husband, Kalani pulled out a huge bucket of popcorn and started munching away.

Asuelu’s mom tried to scare Kalani

Of course, Asuelu’s mom only apologized after she nearly caused a divorce.

She was upset all season because Kalani wouldn’t let Asuelu send her as much money as she requested. Things got especially tense during a visit to Washinton, where Asuelu’s mom demanded $1,000 and his sister tried to fight Kalani.

In a prior confessional, his mom admitted that she was hoping to scare Kalani into thinking she was going to lose Asuelu, which would force her hand and get her to hand over more money.

That’s not what happened though and as tensions rose between the 90 Day Fiance couple, Kalani sent Asuelu to go live with his mom, proving that she wasn’t going to be scared into submission as she was hoping.

Asuelu’s extended trip to Washington clearly didn’t last long because he’s now back with Kalani. And while the pair don’t look incredibly excited to be back together, it doesn’t look like they’re really trying to separate either.

Asuelu’s sister silent

Maybe we’ll get an opportunity to see more from Asuelu’s sister once the Happily Ever After? Tell All starts airing Part 2. But in the clip where his mom apologizes, she is completely silent.

That’s odd since Tammy had been so vocal all season long. Well, except for that time when she demanded that Asuelu and Kalani fork over a bunch of money to her mother and Kolini stepped in, asking exactly how much she gives Lesina. We’re betting that number is zero based on the way she reacted.

Watch Lesina’s apology here and make sure to tune in because there’s bound to be way more 90 Day Fiance drama.

Set Asuelu Right | 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Grab the popcorn! The #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After tell-all continues Sunday AND Monday at 8/7c! Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Saturday, October 3, 2020

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.