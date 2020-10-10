Kalani updates 90 Day Fiance fans about relationship status with Asuelu after rough season of Happily Ever After

The Tell All for the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After featured some really tough discussions about the couples and their marriages. Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa were no exception.

Fans of the franchise are well aware of the troubles this couple has faced in the last season, including a blowup fight between them when they traveled to California to celebrate their son, Oliver’s, birthday.

Kalani feels that Asuelu doesn’t take anything seriously

During the Tell All, Kalani expressed her concern about Asuelu continuing to play volleyball and attend dance classes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he does. Six days a week.

“Why do you guys argue about playing volleyball?” asks host, Shaun Robinson.

“And he told me, ‘oh yeah, I’m wearing a mask’. And then he would accidentally send me videos of him playing without a mask. So, I’m like, okay, you’re lying about even being careful,” Kalani shared.

When Asuelu explained that he gets paid to help with the dance classes, Shaun followed up asking, “Kalani, do you feel that it is okay that he’s giving these dance classes because it helps to pay the bills in the house?”

Kalani replied, “I feel like it’s not really necessary, it doesn’t really bring that much money in. So, to me, it would be better for him to just stay home. Because how much money he makes versus how many people he’s around – it’s not worth the risk.”

She then shared that her mother has a pre-existing heart condition and she doesn’t feel that it’s worth the risk to her or her father either.

Asuelu’s sister, Tammy, still thinks Asuelu should send money to their family in Samoa

When Kalani and Asuelu’s families join the conversation, the money discussions get serious.

Tammy remains insistent that Asuelu should be sending their mom money, regardless of how little he makes. She also suggests that it is none of Kalani’s business if Asuelu wants to send money to their family in Samoa.

However, when Shaun asks Asuelu’s mother, Lesina, what she thinks Asuelu’s responsibility is to his family in Samoa, she takes the opportunity to clarify her own perspective.

“I think if he has enough money so he can send some for his mom.”

During the season, there was so much tension between Kalani and Asuelu’s family when it came to money that it almost ended in a physical altercation between Kalani and Tammy.

Kalani’s mom ultimately agrees with Lesina, confirming that she and her husband still send money to his family in Samoa. Though she clarifies that the family should be happy with whatever Kalani and Asuelu send them and that they don’t have the right to demand a certain amount.

Kalani says she and Asuelu are still together, but Kalani’s mother and sister expect the marriage to end

Shaun asked Kalani how she and Asuelu were doing.

She replied, “Today we are together and we’re living together. But we aren’t anywhere near where we used to be when we were first together. We’re in a rocky place right now.”

Later in the Tell All, Kalani’s sister, Kolini said she wasn’t surprised by Asuelu’s bad behavior anymore, “It’s just more of – looking forward to the day that it ends.”

When asked how she sees it ending, Kolini replied, “I mean they’re sitting together right now. Do I see them together in the future? I don’t.”

Lisa then stated, “I know my daughter. Unless he’s going to start changing like how he expects everyone else to change for him, it’s not gonna last. She’s not gonna put up with his stuff, no way.”

Asuelu threw another fit and walked out of the Tell All

When Kolini suggested that Asuelu was incapable of having conversations without getting combative, he shook his head and said, “It’s hard. It’s hard to figure out this s**t.”

“It doesn’t have to get into you calling my sister a f**king bitch,” says Kolini.

Asuelu, clearly unable to handle the pressure and confrontation, decided to walk out of the Tell All and claimed that Kolini was “f**king annoying.”

Time will tell if these two are able to repair the damage done and mend their marriage.

90 Day Fiance: HEA Strikes Back airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.