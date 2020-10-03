90 Day Fiance: Mother Debbie and Angela Deem step up to Asuelu’s sister Tammy

Asuelu’s sister Tammy doesn’t seem to have any allies at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All.

After Elizabeth and Andrei took aim at Tammy for wanting to fight Kalani, both Mother Debbie and Angela Deem also spoke up. And unlike her mom Lesina, she wasn’t about to apologize.

Mother Debbie tosses in her two cents

Mother Debbie is never one to hold back and when she did address Tammy and her mother’s drama, even Eric Nichols looked surprised.

“I think little sister over there in the corner should go home back to wherever she came from,” Debbie began. “And if her and her mother can’t afford to live here, then they need to go back to Samoa. That’s my opinion.”

Tammy shot back, “Don’t tell me what to do.”

But that didn’t seem to sway Mother Debbie and the two went back and forth in a “don’t tell me what to do,” “I’ll tell you whatever I want” sort of argument until Mother Debbie invited Tammy to “come over here and kick my *ss.”

To which Tammy responded, “Oh, I will!”

We knew that Angela Deem was about to jump in this fight because the Zoom split-screen switched from just Tammy and Debbie to four boxes, with Tammy in one, Kalani and Asuelu in another and then Mother Debbie and Angela pictured below them.

Angela Deem says ‘I’ll take Debbie’s place’

Angela always seems to be itching for a fight and she knows how to get the drama going after a couple of appearances on Maury.

While adjusting her (unnecessary) mask, Angela says, “I’ll take Debbie’s place.”

To which Tammy replies, “Bring it on!”

“You sit here and bullied all these ladies on here. Well, bully me bitch!” Angela tells Tammy.

Tammy looks unfazed as she responds, “Bring it on, ladies!”

That’s when Angela calls out Tammy for being a hypocrite. She says on one hand, Tammy tells everyone else to stay out of her business. All the while, she’s in Kalani and Asuelu’s business when she really shouldn’t be.

And despite both Tammy and Angela refusing to let the other speak without interruption, Angela did manage to tell her that if she was Tammy’s mother, she would “tear [her] *ss up.”

Tammy still looks cool as a cucumber though and we’re betting that if this Tell All was in person, she’d be a lot more nervous. After all, Angela Deem has been known to get in a few actual physical altercations at these Tell Alls and she’s not afraid to throw hands. In fact, she seems to enjoy it as much as Tammy enjoys provoking fights and threatening Kalani.

The absolute best part of this clip is when Angela flexes both arms and says, “These are what you worry about right here.”

ThenAngela tells Tammy, “If you’re so worried about your mom, you’re here… Get you another job and you take care of her.”

She yells, “Quit begging for money!”

Angela insists that Tammy owes an apology to “Kalani and her mom and her sister and her dad.”

She also says that Kalani’s dad “should have done whooped Asuelu’s *ss.”

Wow, it looks like Angela Deem is bringing the heat again this year. Thankfully, it wasn’t done in person or she probably would have been in a nasty fight with Tammy on the Tell All stage.

I'll Fight You Next | 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Pretty much everyone is coming for Asuelu's sister (even Debbie!) Tune in to the #90DayFiance finale Sunday AND Monday at 8/7c. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Friday, October 2, 2020

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.