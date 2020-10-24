90 Day Fiance update: Kalani and Asuelu not headed for divorce as they continue to work on marriage

They’re working it out! 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, are continuing to work on their marriage despite the rough ride it’s been.

Taking to Instagram, Asuelu posted a series of photos of him with their sons, Oliver, 2, and Kennedy, 17-months.

He captioned the smiling photos, “Daddy’s boys #islandboys”.

Fans were happy to see Asuelu posting pictures with his family.

“Such a beautiful happy-looking family. Wishing you and Kalani a happy life,” said one follower.

“They sure are gorgeous like their mom, handsome like their daddy. I’m so glad things are working out for the four of you,” said another comment.

Kalani shared photos from the same photoshoot and said the couple was ‘trying’ to make things work

The photos that feature Asuelu and the boys are from the same photoshoot that Kalani recently posted to her Instagram.

In the photos she shared, Kalani captioned them with the simple phrase “trying”. Fans took this as meaning that the couple was trying to work on their marriage and that they haven’t given up just yet.

After a rough season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? the future seemed uncertain for the couple.

Fans watched as the drama unfolded throughout the season. Kalani butted heads with Asuelu’s family when they demanded that he send them money.

The tension almost ended in a fistfight between Kalani and Asuelu’s sister, Tammy, during a trip to Washington when Tammy told Kalani that what Asuelu does with his money is none of her business.

Asuelu also suffered from severe homesickness. After their trip to Samoa was canceled due to a measles outbreak, Asuelu struggled to be okay with the decision.

This frustration also culminated in a massive fight between the couple, ultimately leading to Asuelu walking away from his family temporarily.

Fans weren’t sure if the couple would survive; especially following the Tell All

Kalani and Asuelu struggled their way through the tough discussions brought up during the Tell All.

Kalani expressed her concern that Asuelu wasn’t taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. He was continuing to play volleyball and teach dance classes which meant that he had more exposure to the virus.

This concerned Kalani not only for the wellbeing of their children but also because her mother has an existing heart condition.

Ultimately, when host, Shaun Robinson, asked the couple if they were still together, Kalani’s response had fans concerned.

“Today we are together and we’re living together. But we aren’t anywhere near where we used to be when we were first together. We’re in a rocky place right now.”

However, it seems that since the Tell All, the couple has been giving their marriage a valiant effort. They’re clearly committed to their children and to each other. Hopefully, they’ll be able to make it last.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.