Ashley Martson accuses Jay Smith of spying with Ring Camera, former 90 Day Fiance star puts on a show

90 Day Fiance couple Jay Smith and Ashley Martson have called it quits – for the third and ‘official’ time.

Ashley previously had a protection from abuse order from her estranged husband and fans were shocked to see them spending quarantine together.

The two renewed their vows and things were looking good with the couple starting a new Youtube channel and Jay opening his own tattoo shop.

However, Ashley recently announced via Instagram that the relationship between her and her Jamician partner is over for good.

Why did Ashley and Jay break up?

Although they were accused of getting back together for exposure purposes, they have always stood behind abstaining from anything 90 Day related. They were focused on telling their story their way.

While no new infidelity happened, Ashley couldn’t get past Jay’s previous betrayals.

Who can forget when Jay famously cheated on Ashley in the bathroom at his job? Or just days after vowing to love Ashley forever, he admitted to hopping on dating apps and talking to girls because he was ‘bored’.

Ashley tried to stand behind her vows but wrote, “sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired.”

She’s asking for the ring back



Nowadays, most of us are getting so many packages that doorbell cameras are necessary. Unfortunately for Ashley, it was Jay who installed the surveillance camera that watches her porch.

Although she has reached out to him multiple times to take his information off the account, she assumes he fails to respond because he wants to watch what she’s doing.

She figures if he’s watching, she might as well put on a show.

She posted a video montage of her doing a variety of dances while leaving her vehicle. From a sexy car wash dance to twerking with her hands on the ground, if Jay’s watching – she’s making sure he’s entertained.

Fans asked, why not just take the camera off? She writes that she’s waiting for her replacement but is going to have fun while she waits for it to come.

A user commented on her post and asked if Ashley still loved him, to where she simply responded, “no.”

While most viewers agree this relationship should’ve been over a long time ago, they are happy to see Ashley move on in her life.