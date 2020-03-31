Ashley Martson says Jay Smith initiated their reunion, 90 Day Fiance stars back together and putting it all on YouTube

At this point, it’s not a secret that Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are back together. The 90 Day Fiance stars from Season 6 have been spending their coronavirus quarantine together as they work on their newly reconciled relationship.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans have reacted to the news of Jay and Ashley’s reunion, and overall, it hasn’t been good. However, the couple that saw some serious drama as their season played out on TLC says they are back together for good, and this time, they’ve got to make their marriage work.

What happened to Ashley and Jay’s divorce?

It looked like Ashley Martson and Jay Smith were done for good late last year. In November 2019, Ashley told 90 Day Fiance fans that she had divorce papers ready and waiting but she just needed Jay to sign them. She even offered to pay him if he’d just put his name on the dotted line.

Days after that announcement, Ashley popped up again to let everyone know that she was a free woman after Jay had finally signed the divorce papers. But was she?

It turns out that the paperwork had an error on it and Ashley and Jay’s divorce never actually happened. She updated fans again earlier this year to let them know. But even with that news, did anyone actually think Ashley would take Jay back again? After all, this on-again, off-again and headed for divorce saga has been going on now for over a year.

Plus, Ashley swore after taking Jay back the last time (after he got out of jail) that she would never, ever make that mistake again. Well, here we are.

Ashley claims Jay made the first move

On Instagram, Ashley Martson was asked who was the one to take the first step toward reconciliation and she said that honor belongs to Jay.

Ashley seems pretty happy with her reunion though and has since gone back to using her married name and even posted a wedding picture on social media.

Likewise, Jay also seems happy to be back with Ashley and has been posting up a storm as the two spend time together quarantined in her home.

So far, it looks like these two may really have put the past behind them as they try to work out their issues. Good thing the divorce papers had an error, huh?

Jay and Ash on YouTube

For those people who are happy to see Jay and Ashley back together (you’re out there, right?), the 90 Day Fiance couple has started a YouTube channel. They say they will be showing you their real relationship — something they claim we didn’t really get to see on the show.

The channel is just four days old with only one video and already has more than 23,000 subscribers. Jay and Ashley getting back together could be really good for their bottom line.

Now, who is hoping for a Colt and Larissa reunion next?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus and is expected to return later this year.