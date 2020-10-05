Ashley Martson is done with Jay Smith, doesn’t even want to be friends

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? shocked viewers when they revealed they were spending quarantine together. It wasn’t long before the couple announced they were calling off the divorce for the third time and renewed their vows.

However, a few months later, Ashley is officially done with her 90 Day Fiance husband. There was no new cheating – only Ashley not being able to get past his infidelities.

“I simply couldn’t get over the past. I gave me all to this marriage and as I type this I’m heartbroken, this isn’t how I envisioned my future,” she wrote on Instagram.

One of the craziest moments in 90 Day Fiance history was Jay getting caught in the bathroom of his job with a girl who wasn’t Ashley.

The marriage was doomed from the start as Jay was messaging girls on dating apps just days after their wedding. He cheated on her repeatedly, but, according to her, she was determined to stand behind her vows.

Accused of doing it for fame

They planned on filming their reconciliation on YouTube and were accused of reuniting for exposure purposes.

In an interview with Celeb magazine, she cleared things up by saying, “Jay and I did not get back together with the intention of returning to television and getting more fame/notoriety/exposure. After we left 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? the last time, we both had enough of being in the public light and getting that exposure.”

Hoping to keep themselves out of the drama, Ashley and Jay had already distanced themselves from the 90 Day Fiance franchise. The two have been through the wringer on social media and wanted to tell their story on their terms.

It’s really over