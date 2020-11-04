Armando Rubio gets blocked by Instagram blogger after accusing her of being a ‘fraud’

Armando Rubio has won over 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans.

The 31-year-old is half of the series’ first gay couple. He’s a doting father to his six-year-old daughter Hannah and partner to his fiance, Kenneth.

In one of his most endearing moments, Armando made a craft for Kenny by linking their hometowns on a map with string. He’s been adorably kind to his family, who hasn’t always been accepting of his sexuality, and patient with Kenny, who isn’t making much of an effort to assimilate to life in Mexico

Armando has won over viewers, but one 90 Day blogger isn’t too pleased with him.

Recently, Armando accused the owner of the Instagram account @Fraudedbytlc of lying about him in stories, and fans came to his defense.

Armando accuses blogger of lying

Despite his sweet TV persona, Armando apparently has a tough side, and he wasn’t afraid to put a blogger on blast when she got her facts wrong.

“@fraudedbytlc is a FRAUD!!” Armando wrote. “Fraud Katrina just blocked me because I wouldn’t stand with her lies and false claims on our story. She’s misleading her followers. She’s an irresponsible blogger and not a reliable source. Accusing our families like they are over the top or disingenuous, in other words ‘acting’ their tears and emotions out.”

“You can’t trust someone who acts like she has a source and never shows receipts (because there aren’t any),” Armando continued.

Armando didn’t clarify what story he was talking about, and the Instagram account that captured his story didn’t elaborate.

Fans, however, were more than happy to take his side.

“She’s been going downhill for a while,” one fan wrote about @fraudedbytlc. “She has good inside contacts but I think some times they use her to stir the drama too like in this case. I don’t think she can discern what’s true and what’s not.”

“If it’s about Armando and Kenny, I won’t even read it if it’s negative,” another viewer wrote.

Has Armando patched things up?

One fan claims that Armando has put the past behind him.

“I *think* this happened a couple of weeks ago and they’re on good terms now,” the fan wrote about the [email protected] feud.

Another 90 Day gossip account, @90dayfiancememe, agreed. “This is pretty old and the need has been squashed,” they wrote. “She actually didn’t call them frauds, she called one of them dramatic and since they are fan favorites the fans pounced, lol.”

Whatever happened, it appears that the feud has been squashed. Fans can still follow Armando as his journey with Kenny continues on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.