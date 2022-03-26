Ariana Grande just proved she doesn’t have any issues with Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson 

Ariana Grande is find with her ex-fiance Pete Davidson dating her longtime friend Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ESBP/StarMaxWorldwide/Admedia

Ariana Grande showed there is no bad blood between herself and Kim Kardashian.

Some speculated that Ariana would be upset that her friend started dating her former fiance, Pete Davidson.

Kim’s mom appeared in the video of Thank U Next, and Ariana appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

But rumors of beef between the two can stop – Ariana sent r.e.m beauty products to Kim this month. Kim shared the new products on her Instagram Story.

Fans see this as evidence that Ariana has no hard feelings for Kim.

Ariana Grande shows she doesn’t have any issues with Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson

The pint-sized singer and recent beauty maven has no problem with her friend Kim Kardashian dating her former fiance Pete Davidson.

Ariana is now married to Dalton Gomez and seems to have moved on. She was engaged to Pete Davidson for five months in a whirlwind romance, and Ariana appeared on SNL.

Kim also appeared on SNL and has been linked with Pete ever since.

Ariana Grande recently launched r.e.m beauty chapter two, the products from the line she gave Kim. Much to the delight of fans, Ariana let her hair down in new r.e.m beauty photographs.

She spoke with British Vogue about the new line and said, “We’re expanding the r.e.m. range with three new palettes. There are so many fun, statement colors in them – there’s some really great ’60s colors in the Midnight Snack palette. I love to use [eyeshadow] to create a cat-eye or negative space cut crease.”

As a newlywed with a burgeoning makeup line, Pete Davidson’s relationship seems the last thing on Ariana’s mind.

Pete Davidson’s mom might approve of kids with Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande is not the only one who doesn’t seem to have a problem with Kim and Pete. Page Six says that Pete’s mom approved of a comment that suggested he should procreate with Kim.

The outlet reports that Pete Davidson’s mother, Amy Davidson, commented on an Instagram fan account called @kardashianunit.

The post showed paparazzi images of Pete and Kim together in a car in Los Angeles this week.

A commenter wrote, “She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year. ❤️ @amyymarie118,” and tagged Pete’s mom. Pete’s mother approved of the comment and wrote, “yayyyy!” Page Six continued that the Instagram comment no longer exists.

It seems that Pete Davidson’s mom is a fan of Kim.