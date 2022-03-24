Ariana Grande wears her hair down in rare pictures for r.e.m. beauty

Ariana Grande lets her hair out in new pictures for r.e.m beauty. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ariana Grande ditched her signature ponytail in new pictures posted on Instagram.

The pint-sized pop star shared new pictures to promote her beauty line r.e.m beauty, and her hair was the star.

Ariana’s high ponytail is a staple in her daily look, but she let loose in pictures for her brand.

Fans raved about the different look, which garnered praise for The Voice judge.

Ariana Grande showed a different side of her, as she opted not to wear her signature ponytail.

Ariana’s hair was in loose waves in the first picture. She looked down and revealed shimmery lids adorned with r.e.m beauty. Ariana pouted her lips as her hair cascaded down her shoulders. She looked up in the second picture and showed off her glittery makeup.

She put her hair back up in a ponytail for the third picture. Her green eyeshadow was on full display, and a pink cloud exploded over her shoulder. She wore sparkly and colorful attire in the psychedelic shots.

She wrote in the caption, “chapter two out now,” and tagged her beauty line. She also tagged her hairstylist Josh Liu and makeup artist Ash Kholm.

Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana’s comments were full of fan and colleague praise. Kristen Chenoweth wrote, “ Everything.”

Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

Another fan commented, “Yes hair down,” and some heart-eyed emojis.

Ariana Grande’s makeup line is r.e.m. beauty

Ariana Grande has a new line called r.e.m beauty, and it is a project she worked on for years. Her latest pictures represent chapter two of the brand’s products.

She played an integral role in trying out new formulas and enjoyed doing so because she is a nerd. She told British Vogue, “Being involved on a granular level has been so fun for me because I love science – I’m kind of a nerd in that way!”

She also opened up about her new colorful eye palettes. She said, “We’re expanding the r.e.m. range with three new palettes. There are so many fun, statement colors in them – there’s some really great ’60s colors in the Midnight Snack palette. I love to use [eyeshadow] to create a cat eye or negative space cut crease.”

Ariana released a new YouTube video so that fans could see how she achieves her perfect cat-eye.

Drag superstar Gottmik slayed Ariana’s face in the cute video and used r.e.m beauty products to create the look.

r.e.m beauty products are available now on the brand’s website.