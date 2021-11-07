Ariana Grande stuns fans with shell-themed dress on Instagram

Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ariana Grande surprised fans on Sunday with a set of photos featuring her in a large jacket and shell-themed dress.

Ariana Grande’s shell dress look

The star’s newest Instagram post features a small photoset of herself in a small, shell-themed dress and a large blazer.

Ariana Grande tagged Mimi Cuttrell, a personal shopper and fashion stylist, photographer Katia Temkin, stylist Josh Liu, and her own beauty line, r.e.m. beauty.

Grande posed with large, platform heels that reflect sparkling pink and white accents.

She is seen wearing a large necklace centered with a gemstone and small stud earrings, as well as a band on her middle finger.

The set includes a closeup of her shoes and necklace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mimi Cuttrell credits Ariana Grande’s jewelry to Tiffany & Co. and Anita Ko Jewelry, a luxury jewelry designer in Los Angeles.

Grande’s ensemble is from GCDS, an Italian fashion line that features handmade designs.

GCDS notes that Grande is wearing their shell dress, blazer, and pink platforms.

Ariana Grande’s Instagram post was immediately welcomed by fans and friends, receiving almost 900,000 likes and over 17,000 comments in 25 minutes.

Comments from Ariana Grande’s shell dress post. Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

This is Grande’s first post after she announced that she had been cast in the upcoming Wicked film.

The shell dress from GCDS isn’t Grande’s only iconic look in the past week, as she previously showed off a revealing green top with gold beads.

However, this wasn’t the only green look the star showed off this week either.

Ariana Grande’s Halloween costume

Ariana Grande showed off an impressive Halloween look titled “Miss Creature From The Black Lagoon.”

Fans were able to see her impressive makeup and prosthetics throughout the photoset.

The post features a photo similar to a movie poster that lists everyone involved with the shoot.

Katia Temkin, Josh Liu, and Mimi Cuttrell were featured again as well as Julie Hassett in prosthetics and makeup and eye makeup from Ash Kholm.

Ally McGillicuddy and Cici Anderson are listed as assistants for Julie Hassett for the prosthetics.

Grande was not the only model in this photoset, as Dalton Gomez is listed as the “handsome scuba man.”

Friends and fans adored this Halloween costume, commenting, “YOU WIN HALLOWEEN!!!!!!” and “YEESSS MISS CREATURE! Come thruuuuu.”

Comments from Ariana Grande’s Halloween costume post. Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

The costume successfully puts a spin on the classic horror film, Creature from the Black Lagoon, where we see the creature as a man who is interested in a woman on board.

This time, Grande is cast as “Miss” Creature with the handsome scuba diver, giving a twist on the horror classic.

The look was pulled off so well that many fans agree that Ariana Grande is a much cuter Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon than the original.