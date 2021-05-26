Ariana Grande shares pictures of her wedding day for the first time since getting hitched to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in a surprise event earlier this week Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ariana Grande has finally given fans what they have been craving since news broke recently of the singer’s wedding.

Ariana, 27, surprised fans when it was revealed that the singer married her boyfriend, real-estate millionaire Dalton Gomez, 25, after just over a year of dating. The marriage followed a very public split between Ariana and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson in 2018.

The singer kept her fans in suspense since becoming a married woman, keeping any photographs of the intimate ceremony private until today.

Ariana shared a series of beautiful photos of herself and Dalton to her Instagram page and the internet lost it.

Along with positive feedback from her fans, other celebrities took the time to share their comments on Ariana’s stunning and elegant look.

Celebrity makeup artist and beauty mogul Angel Merino commented on one of the photos and said, “My heart is EXPLODING!!!!!!! This makes me so happy! Congrats Ari! Wishing you and Dalton all the love and happiness in the world!!”

What did Ariana Grande wear for her wedding to Dalton Gomez?

Ariana looked ravishing in a silky, skin-hugging Vera Wang gown, which, according to Page Six, was inspired by the late and great Audrey Hepburn.

She wore her hair in an up-do, with half of her locks pulled back into a graceful ponytail that cascaded down her shoulders and back. In one photo, Ariana could be seen casually glancing over her shoulder, showing off a tattoo, as her Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings added some eye-catching sparkle to the otherwise simple outfit.

The look was completed with a sweetly-chic veil topped with a white satin bow which added an element of style to her classic partial ponytail.

Dalton complimented his bride with a sleek Tom Ford suit, helping to ensure the couple looked simply glamorous for their big day.

ariana grande in her wedding dress. that’s it, that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/OQpTYyTtzN — hyne ♡’s tsgc (@98RAINBERRY) May 26, 2021

Where was the wedding and what did the venue look like?

Ariana and Dalton were married inside the singer’s home in Montecito, California. In a stunning photo shared on Ariana’s Instagram, the couple was shown kissing underneath a dazzlingly beautiful canopy of dangling white flowers that hung from the ceiling. A black fireplace stood behind them and an array of tall, cream-colored candles lined the border.

Dalton and Ariana met in early 2020 and spent most of the pandemic glued together, getting to know each other as they quarantined as a couple. Prior to dating the real-estate prodigy, Ariana was briefly engaged to Pete Davidson and moved on to Social House member Mikey Foster in 2019 but the relationship burned out in a few months.