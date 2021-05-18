Dalton Gomez has a net worth in the millions

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande were just married in an intimate ceremony. Pic credit: @DaltonGomez/Instagram

In news that swept the internet, Ariana Grande and her real-estate agent beau, Dalton Gomez, announced they had gotten married in a small, intimate ceremony over the weekend.

As news of the couple’s wedding has spread over the last two days, fans want to know more about this elusive and mysterious man who now calls himself husband to pop songstress Ariana Grande.

When did Ariana Grande start dating Dalton Gomez?

The Thank U Next singer, 27, and her boyfriend of over a year started dating in January 2020 and spent much of the pandemic in isolation together. Although there were rumors of the duo being in a relationship, nothing was confirmed officially until they were featured together in Justin Bieber’s quarantine-filmed music video for Stuck With U in May of 2020. Demi Lovato was also featured in the video with her then-boyfriend, Max Ehrich. The two would proceed to get engaged and break up within a four month span.

TMZ was the first outlet to report about a possible romance brewing when they ran an article about Ariana and Dalton having been spotted kissing at a bar last March. The pair managed to keep most of their relationship fairly quiet, something prompted perhaps by the wild media frenzy attached to Ariana’s previous, and brief, engagement to Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson in 2019.

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Dalton Gomez was born in August of 1995 in Southern California to a real-estate agent father and stay-at-home mother. He has two siblings; a sister named Tori and a brother named Dakota.

Dalton entered the real-estate field after graduating school and has made a name for himself within the real-estate community, selling multi-million dollar homes for the luxury company the Aaron Kirman Group. As reported on the official web page for Dalton at AKG, the young real estate tycoon not only serves as the agency’s sole buyer’s agent but he also served as the Director of Operations for the company in his first three years there.

The company also boasts that Dalton now holds one of “the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers” and is working to expand upon his client list as he continues on his career path.

What is Dalton Gomez’s net worth?

As a purported A-list real-estate agent, Dalton has an impressive net worth to match the Aaron Kirman Group’s high praise of the young entrepreneur. Although specifics of his wealth are not known, it is estimated Dalton is worth at least $20 million dollars. This net worth would be enviable to most people in their 20’s as that age range can be fraught with uncertainty about the future after college graduation.

Regardless of his financial status, Ariana appears to be very happy with her new husband and fans will expect to see much more from the newlyweds as they continue on their journey together as husband and wife.