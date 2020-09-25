Why did Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break up? Here is what we know

Singer Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich have reportedly called off their two-month-old engagement.

A source close to the couple is said to have confirmed to People on Thursday that the Tell Me You Love Me singer and the Young and Restless star had called it quits.

The source reportedly said:

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

Lovato and Ehrich were first romantically linked in March

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich were first romantically linked in March 2020 when Us Weekly reported that they were dating.

Fans had previously noticed an ongoing flirty interaction between Lovato and Ehrich on Instagram and they started speculating that the two were in a relationship before the media reports.

Instagram users had noticed that they started liking each other’s comments and were posting flirty comments to each other’s Instagram.

Media reports that they were in a relationship were confirmed when Lovato crashed an Instagram Live stream by Ehrich (see below) in March. Although the incident confirmed the relationship rumors, it remained unclear exactly when they started dating.

Demi Lovato’s rumored boyfriend Max Ehrich was on IG Live and Demi Lovato accidentally popped in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NXZhoztwwb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2020

Lovato and Ehrich quarantined together

Lovato and Ehrich’s romance became a favorite subject of tabloid speculation following reports that they were quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic that started earlier in the year.

They got engaged in Malibu

Lovato and Ehrich announced to their fans in July 2020 that they were engaged.

Eric proposed to Lovato in Malibu, California. He presented a diamond ring reportedly designed by the jeweler Peter Marco.

Lovato then took to Instagram to share photos of the moment:

“I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you.”

The engagement announcement followed unconfirmed media reports that “they were talking about getting engaged.”

Why did Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break up?

According to sources that spoke with People, Lovato and Ehrich decided to call off their engagement after they “decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers.”

However, the split comes less than two weeks week after Lovato reacted with a lengthy and angry statement on Instagram to some Twitter users who shared screenshots of tweets allegedly posted by Ehrich years ago, long before he started dating Lovato.

In one of the alleged Ehrich tweets (see below), he expresses gushing admiration for Selena Gomez while denigrating Lovato.

Ehrich allegedly tweeted:

“Hahaha selena gomez and demi are cute togueter [sic] but boy if you think demi is prettier…you’re WRONG!”

In a now-deleted post to her Instagram, Lovato reacted furiously to the alleged tweets, insisting that they were fake.

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU.”

People also reported that sources close to the couple said they started having issues after they ended their quarantine together.

The sources claimed that while they were together in quarantine they “lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun,” but they began having conflicts soon after they started living apart.