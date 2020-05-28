Demi Lovato praises boyfriend Max Ehrich for loving her ‘flaws and all’ on her Instagram Story

Demi Lovato praised her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, for loving her just the way she is. The singer took to her Instagram Story timeline to share a great photo of the couple.

Demi and Max are a pretty new couple, but she has not been shy about sharing that information with all of her social media followers.

And the fans are definitely loving it!

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi shares kiss with Max in new Instagram photo

The photo of Demi and Max enjoying some time together during the current pandemic is shared below.

Demi captioned the photo by saying, “I now spend my days in a bathing suit with no makeup with someone who accepts and loves me for who I am; Flaws and all. I love you @maxehrich.”

The couple became internet official during the same music video that saw Ariana Grande dancing with her new boyfriend, David Gomez. The song was the latest duet between Grande and Justin Bieber.

Who is Max Ehrich?

Max Ehrich is an actor best known for his role as Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless. He is credited with appearing on 120 episodes of the soap.

Max has also starred on Under the Dome as Hunter May, 100 Things to Do Before High School as Ronbie Martin, and American Princess as Brett Weinbaum.

Showing his range, Max was one of the primary dancers in High School Musical 3 and he also appeared in the Lifetime movie Pregnancy Pact.

Below is a clip of the music video for Stuck With U, which showcased a number of couples dancing as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber sang in the background.

Demi Lovato captioned the video by saying, “Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can’t tell… 🥰🥰🥰 #stuckwithu.”

The short dance sequence between the couple has already been viewed more than six million times in the short time that it has been up on Instagram. Make sure to take a moment to watch it, because it is well worth it!

Demi has certainly been involved in a lot of musical collaborations over the years, but the one with Max is definitely one of the cutest. Many Instagram users agree with that sentiment, as their dancing clip has received more than 1.3 million likes from its viewers.