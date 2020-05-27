Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Dalton Gomez makes cameo in Rain On Me promo for Lady Gaga collaboration

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, made a fun cameo during a Rain On Me promo that was shared this week.

Getting people interested and excited about their new single called Rain On Me, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga created a skit where they acted like weather reporters.

Gaga starts things off by stating, “It was beautiful just yesterday, but oh wow, how things have changed. Today it is pouring rain, we are soaking wet. While some are complaining of the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain.”

Ariana then takes center stage by quipping, “Thanks, Gaga. Rain on me, tsunami. Water like misery, but the people are still going.”

Later, Gaga jokes by asking “Are we thirsty or what?” Ariana responds by saying, “Oh, we are thirsty indeed.”

Each woman was shown holding an umbrella in a different location with rain coming down around them. As the promo neared it’s ending, though, the cameras pulled back to show that it wasn’t actually raining.

The water for each woman was coming from someone just off screen. For Ariana, the person making the cameo was Dalton, who added a good laugh to the promo.

The full promo video was shared on Ariana Grande’s Instagram account.

When does Rain On Me come out?

The single for Rain On Me goes on sale on Friday, May 29. Fans can already preorder it to get ahead of the crowd, but the song itself has already been released.

The music video for Rain On Me was directed by Robert Rodriguez and it is already up for viewing (and shared below).

At the time of the publishing of this article, the video for Rain On Me with Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga had been viewed more than 52 million times.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez dating

Dalton Gomez is the new boyfriend for Ariana Grande, but it already seems like he has been around for a long time. This isn’t even her first music video that he has been linked to.

When Ariana released the video for Stuck with U — a new collaboration with Justin Bieber — Dalton can be seen with Ariana in a bedroom. He twirls her while they smile at each other during the romantic dance.

It has also been revealed that Ariana and Dalton are spending a lot of time together during the coronavirus pandemic. They have spent the time quarantining together – which lent itself well to him appearing in her promo with Lady Gaga.