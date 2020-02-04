Michael Polansky: Who is Lady Gaga dating?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share with her more than 39 million Instagram fans a photo of herself with her new beau, the tech CEO Michael Polansky.

The photo shows Polansky holding on to Gaga, who is sitting on his lap in a boat. Polansky looks at Gaga’s face with a smile, and Gaga, who is wearing a black fishnet top over a blue bikini, smiles contentedly as she looks out to the ocean.

“We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best,” she wrote in the photo caption.

Gaga’s fans took the photo as a confirmation of recent rumors and speculation that she is dating the tech CEO. The rumors were sparked after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions.

Gaga and Polanski were first seen together in public in Las Vegas in December and again on New Year’s Eve. They were also spotted together in Miami during the Super Bowl festivities, according to Hollywood Life.

Gaga previously dated Christian Carino. Gaga and Carino were first romantically linked in February 2017. They got engaged in the summer of 2017 but the media first reported their engagement in October. Gaga and Carino shocked their fans when they announced they were calling off their engagement in February 2019.

Who is Michael Polansky?

Polansky is a tech entrepreneur and investor who has worked with Facebook co-founder Sean Parker for many years.

According to his LinkedIn page, Polansky is the CEO of Parker Group (2009-present), the parent organization for a group of charitable and business organizations founded by Sean Parker.

Polansky also manages Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (2016-present), one of Parker’s charitable organizations.

Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy supports a collaborative effort between the top cancer research organizations across the country.

Polansky attended Harvard and graduated with a degree in applied math and computer science.

He is also a Principal at Founders Fund, with Parker and Peter Thiel, and an Investment Associate with Bridgewater Group, according to his LinkedIn page.

Polansky and Parker co-founded the public policy organization Economic Innovation Group (EIG) in 2013. He is also a managing partner at Parker Ventures.

He co-founded The Parker Foundation (2010-present) with Sean Parker. Parker Foundation is a philanthropic organization “launched in June 2015 through a $600 million gift by Sean and Alexandra Parker.”

The organization, based in San Francisco, focuses on supporting and promoting “large-scale systemic change” in the life sciences and public health.