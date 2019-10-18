Lady Gaga falls off stage at Las Vegas show: Fan involved speaks out amid backlash

Lady Gaga had a massive fall off the stage at her Las Vegas show on Thursday night. Now, the fan involved in the incident is speaking out after facing backlash for putting the singer in harm’s way.

Part of Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency show, Enigma, involves her picking one lucky concert goer to come up on stage and dance with her. It is a staple built into her show that has fans loving the moment. There were no issues until last night’s fall.

Video footage shows the singer pulling a fan from the audience, jumping on him for a hug and then both of them tumbling off the stage into the pit of the audience. It appears the fan lost his footing on stage while he was bouncing around holding the Shallow singer.

Thankfully the fan and Lady Gaga were fine. The 33-year-old superstar had no problems finishing the show.

“Everything’s okay. Everything’s okay. The only thing that’s not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!” she can be heard saying in the viral video.

Lady Gaga is also heard reassuring the devastated fan, she is not mad, and it was simply an accident. However, her words did nothing to stop her Little Monster fan base from coming at the male involved in the fall.

A statement from a Twitter user named Jack was posted on the social media platform. He is setting the record straight regarding what happened when he got on stage with Lady Gaga.

“lady gaga picked up my letter and invited me on stage, as i was getting out of the standing pit the floor was wet so my trainers therefore were wet getting on the stage, to clarify I categorically DID NOT pick lady gaga up when i got on the stage she jumped on me,[sic]” he began his lengthy social media message.

The fan continued to express his side of how the shocking fall went down. He also reiterated to Lady Gaga fans that she assured him he was not to blame for the accident.

“As I was getting up I was trying to usher her up my body kinda thing and my foots slipped. as we fell I tried to make sure I took the brunt of the fall and if you could see my leg you’d see that I kinda did. Lady Gaga herself has told people to stop with the negative comments, after the show lady gaga herself personally sent her security to come and find me so we could meet and chat and she told me herself I was not to blame and so did multiple members of team,[sic]” he said.

The Twitter message ends with Jack reminding the haters to not comment on things they are not 100 percent certain about. It is an honest message with the fan defending himself in a classy style.

Lady Gaga’s fall off of the stage at her Las Vegas show has her fans upset. The singer has not spoken out regarding the accident. She did share her post-show regime on Instagram but no word on the headline-making fall.