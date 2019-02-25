Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Shallow Oscar performance: Powerful chemistry blows everyone away

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga stole the Oscars last night with their performance of Shallow from their movie, A Star Is Born.

The two ended up also taking home the award for Best Original Song, which was handed out just a short while after their performance received a standing ovation.

Here’s what standing ovation looked like inside Dolby for @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper after their “Shallow” #Oscars performance. Irina Shayk was first up out of her seat. Before Bradley walked up to perform, Jennifer Lopez patted him on back to encourage him. Super sweet pic.twitter.com/eF69IOYToY — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga gave an emotional speech about receiving the Academy Award for the song, but it was their performance earlier that stole the show.

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper perform Shallow at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/smGbGzVKDO — Lady Gaga Now 👾 (@LadyGagaNowNet) February 25, 2019

Some had already been questioning whether Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were a couple, and it didn’t take long for people to react to the pair’s chemistry during the performance.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper received a double-standing ovation for their performance of "Shallow" during the #Oscars https://t.co/1PGy3Ci1EY pic.twitter.com/MFY4UdrFlD — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2019

I personally think they would make a great couple!! — owly( izzy) (@izzynana07) February 25, 2019

Pretty sure this performance will win at next year's #Oscars for Best Short Film Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga stole the dang nightpic.twitter.com/cnndqwT8fT — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) February 25, 2019

And with those opening notes, Lady Gaga is now expecting Bradley Cooper's child. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hABpinKt6y — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) February 25, 2019

Many viewers highlighted how the pair held eye contact for most of the performance, resulting in a few hilarious tweets about the pair’s undeniable chemistry.

I think I’m pregnant from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s eye contact — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper made more eye contact tonight at the Oscars than I’ve made with all the people I’ve ever looked at COMBINED. pic.twitter.com/Ugo3sBmTdH — Erin Robinson (@ErinRobinson) February 25, 2019

The eye contact between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga should get an Oscar — David (@dbulgs) February 25, 2019

Even though last night marked Lady Gaga’s first Oscar win, the song has actually already earned a few awards.

It also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in 2019 and won the award for Original Music at the BAFTA Film Awards. Along with the success of the song, A Star Is Born also won the AFI Award for Movie of the Year, and won the AAFCA Award in the Top 10 Films category.

Lady Gaga herself won the AFCC Special Award for Breakthrough Performer at the Atlanta Film Critics Circle. The movie has won several other awards both for the acting and music.