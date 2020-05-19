Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber in feud with Tekashi69 over their number 1 spot with Stuck With U

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have hit back over claims by Tekashi69 that they cheated to get their song Stuck With You to the top of the U.S. chart.
It all started on Friday when Tekashi 6ix9ine took to Instagram to accuse Grande and Bieber of buying their top spot on the Billboard chart.
He also claimed that some streams of his single Gooba were improperly discounted. Gooba is Tekashi’s first single since he released from prison last month.
Tekashi (real name Daniel Hernandez) stated that Grande and Bieber, and their music manager Scooter Braun, used six credit cards to purchase 60,000 copies of their charity single on Thursday night just moments before the deadline.
In a four-minute video posted to Instagram, he described how he believes Billboard is corrupt, and he explained how he thought Bieber and Grande went about manipulating the chart numbers.
He also wrote: “@billboard caught cheating… you’re a lie and corrupt. You got caught cheating and the world will know.”
@billboard YOU’RE A LIE AND CORRUPT. YOU GOT CAUGHT CHEATING AND THE WORLD WILL KNOW.
Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande hit back
In an Instagram story, Justin Bieber responded with a rebuttal to the rapper, arguing, “He says his streams don’t count. Yes, they do, but he is counting his global streams, and this is a domestic chart, so only domestic streams count.” He also added that the non-reported 60,000 copies were all part of a “strategy” to beat the competition.
Ariana Grande also took to Instagram with a lengthy post where she thanked her fans and Justin’s fans for getting them to number one. The pop star is known for her witty online banter, but she took a serious tone here.
She never mentioned Tekashi’s name, but she addressed his criticisms by writing, “my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE).”
She also stressed that numbers were never her “driving force” and that she’s just “grateful to [have the opportunity to] sing.”
thank u to everybody who supported this song, this cause and made this happen. we love uuuuu so much. 🤍 there’s so much to celebrate today. 🤍 however, i would like to say a few things. anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren’t the driving force in anything i do. i’m grateful to sing. grateful to have people who want to listen. grateful to even be here at all. i didn’t have a number one for the first five years of my career and it didn’t upset me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. my fans are everything to me. i promise i couldn’t ask for another fucking thing. so with this celebration today, i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)…my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of “almost number ones” in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL …. and you should feel that way too. congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3. 🥰 and thank u to @billboard for this honor. and thank u to everybody who helped us raise a lot of money for a very important cause this week. love u all a lot.
Tekashi69 claims Ariana Grande had better opportunities than him
Tekashi then jumped back on Instagram with another video where he implored Grande to acknowledge the difficult circumstances that he grew up in. He also wrote: “I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you. The millions who weren’t fortunate to be on T.V.”
He finished by writing of Grande, “YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN.”
@arianagrande All I’m saying is I worked super hard to make it out of Brooklyn NY. I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you. The millions who weren’t fortunate to be on T.V.. LIFE is REAL when you’re on welfare LIFE is REAL when you grow up with out a father. You don’t know what that is like. You say for me to be humble …. I don’t think you know what humble is………. YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN 💯
The 23-year-old rapper posted again a few hours later, this time putting up a pic of himself holding six credit cards and wrote: “Don’t worry we going #1 next time.”
Let’s hope they all end their beef soon. As actress Natasha Yi wrote in Tekashi’s comments, “You and Ariana should do a collab at the end of all this! It would be amazing!” Something we can, perhaps, all agree on.
