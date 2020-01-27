Demi Lovato’s Grammy performance was absolutely beautiful

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Demi Lovato performed at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night and she brought down the house.

It was an emotional return to the stage for the singer and boy did that come through in the absolutely beautiful performance.

It’s not a stretch to state that Lovato probably had the most memorable moment of the night, especially after she teared up at the very beginning of her song.

Demi Lovato performs Anyone at Grammy Awards

This is the first time that Lovato has performed on the stage since her overdose scare in 2018. As explained by her presenter right before she sang it, Lovato wrote this song just four days before her overdose.

Accompanied by just a piano, Lovato started the song, only to get choked up shortly after she began. She centered herself and restarted the song, performing it with such raw emotion that it ended with a standing ovation from the in-house audience.

The official track for her new song can be heard below:

Demi Lovato releases Anyone

The live performance at the Grammy Awards was absolutely mesmerizing, especially with how the stage was centered within the audience. The recorded version (shared above) is still really good, but it doesn’t have quite the level of emotion that Lovato had going for her with the audience.

A clip of when Lovato finished her song and got a standing ovation is shared below:

Watch Demi Lovato get a standing ovation after performing for the first time since her overdose scare https://t.co/j9Uthn8qH8 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/AcMfdsiq3i — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

Fans of Will & Grace have been seeing Demi Lovato in a very funny role. She is currently guest-starring on the show as a surrogate mother for Will and Grace, showing her acting chops in the process.

The television role, as well as taking to the Grammy stage, have been great ways for Lovato to take the world by storm again. She spoke about this new song with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, sharing how difficult it was for her to ask for help and not receive it before she went through her July 2018 overdose.

“You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?’ I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t. I even listened back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.'”

Hopefully, we all get to see more of Demi Lovato very soon. Whether it’s performing on stage at the Grammy Awards, guest-judging on Project Runway, or guest-starring on Will & Grace on NBC, she is a bright light that the world is lucky to have.