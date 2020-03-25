Dalton Gomez: Who is Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend?

Ariana Grande is reportedly quarantining with her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

Reports that Grande was dating Dalton Gomez came after the Imagine singer was spotted in February making out with a mystery man — later identified as Dalton Gomez — at a bar in Northridge, California.

Sleuthing fans soon noticed that Grande and some of her friends had started following Dalton Gomez on Instagram.

Gomez also appeared in multiple Instagram Stories posted by the 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer, including one in which he was seen playing a video game with his back to the camera.

Another image posted to Grande’s Instagram page showed him petting Grande’s dog, Toulouse.

Although Gomez’s face was not captured in the picture, many fans thought they recognized him by the tattoo on his wrist.

The images have sparked the rumors that Grande and Gomez were quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since fans noticed Gomez appearing on Grande’s social media posts, they’ve been asking who Gomez is, what he does for a living, how long they have been dating, and how they met.

If you have also been wondering, here is everything you need to know.

wait i hope the rumors about ariana dating dalton gomez are true…..i mean look at him🥺 pic.twitter.com/5xvcZPHpiN — 𝐣𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚 ia bc of mental health (@needyxjulia) March 23, 2020

Finally, last night Ariana posted several stories on instagram where Dalton is clearly seen. In the one he pets Toulouse, you can get a glimpse of an offering bowl he has, as posted by his brother Dakota. pic.twitter.com/DHdqupUyyA — ~M (fan account) (@letmeluvme) March 22, 2020

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Dalton Gomez is a real estate agent from Southern California. He works with Aaron Kirman Group, according to his Instagram.

It is not certain when Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez started dating, but TMZ reported that sources close to the couple said they’ve been dating for months.

Sources also told TMZ that Gomez was the guy in the video that recently emerged on social media, showing Grande making out with a mystery guy at Bar Louie in Northridge, California.

According to his bio on Aaron Kirman Group’s website, Gomez is a native of Southern Californa and a veteran of the luxury real estate market.

He works as a sole buyers agent for the firm and previously served as Director of Operations. He has a large Rolodex of A-list buyers, according to the page, and he has sealed many high profile deals for the firm.

Gomez does appear to have a lot of A-list celeb friends, judging from his social media pages. His social media pages show him hanging out with A-list celebs, such as Miley Cyrus.

Dalton Gomez via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/wm5j3WUOKV — Miley Cyrus Germany (@MileyRCyrusGER) July 9, 2017

You can find him here on Instagram where he currently has 4,971 followers. His Instagram account is set to private.

Ariana Grande ended her engagement with Pete Davidson in 2018

Reports that Arianna Grande is dating Dalton Gomez come after Grande ended her relationship with Pete Davidson in October 2018, when they called off their engagement.

Grande has been single since then, but she was romantically linked with Social House’s Mikey Foster after they were seen holding hands in August 2019 while out in Chicago.

Grande’s brother, Frankie, 37, appeared to confirm that Foster and Grande were dating when she described Foster as a “sweet guy” and revealed he went out on a double date with Foster and his sister.

But he later denied that he meant that they were dating and insisted that his sister was still single.

Grande was also spotted together with Big Sean in February.

The rumors also come after Grande filed a restraining order against a stalker who knocked on the door of her home in Los Angeles after evading security.

The besotted young fan reportedly had a love letter to deliver to Grande.

Police arrested the young fan and charged him with misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery.