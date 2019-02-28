Ariana Grande and Big Sean were spotted together for the first time in a long time this week outside of a recording studio.

While we don’t know all of the details of their evening together, we do know that Big Sean looked very happy to have Grande in his passenger seat.

Although she’s hiding her face with one of her dogs, taking a look at the TMZ photos of their meet-up, the pair looks extremely happy together.

Ariana Grande and Big Sean’s past

Big Sean and Ariana Grande have collaborated on music in the past, so that is always a possibility for the meet-up, but many sources say that Sean came to the studio and Grande met him outside before they left together.

Many fans are hoping their meeting signifies a rekindled romance, while others think the pair should stay broken up.

Taking a look at both artists’ music and personal lives, a rekindled romance is certainly possible.

Ariana Grande has been living single since October when she and Pete Davidson split. She’s pointed out in various tweets that she plans to stay single for a long time and isn’t giving thought to any new relationships.

In response to a tweet about who her next boyfriend would be, she responded with a message full of self-love and the promise not to date again.

spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

Despite her tweets, Ariana is bringing a lot of attention to Big Sean in her new music. The messages about Big Sean in “thank u, next” are a little mixed.

The first line of Grande’s song is “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match.” In the music video, we see a page in Grande’s “Mean Girls”-inspired burn book that says that Sean “could still get it.”

Maybe she isn’t pursuing relationships, but it’s hard to say that she isn’t thinking of them.

Big Sean has been a bit more quiet about what may or may not be going on in his private life.

Although there’s a lot of evidence that he and Jhene Aiko have broken up, such as tweets from Aiko and Aiko covering up her tattoo of Big Sean, there hasn’t been any confirmation.

Aiko was defending their relationship despite rumors, but most of Aiko’s tweets and her new freestyles reference heartbreak and an ended relationship.

What does the future hold for Ariana Grande and Big Sean?

We do know that Big Sean has always held Ariana Grande in high esteem just as she has him.

With their breakup, they both made public comments about how much they do care for each other and remain friends. Maybe this time we’ll see a happily ever after.

With Ariana Grande releasing songs like “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” and then being spotted with Big Sean, it’s no wonder fans are speculating about what’s going on between the two.

It’s always possible that it was just two old friends meeting up, but there definitely seems to be more going on between the two.

Ariana Grande has released her new album, but we haven’t heard anything from Big Sean yet. Maybe this time Sean will be the one releasing all the details.