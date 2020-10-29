Are Woody and Amani still together after Married at First Sight New Orleans season ends?

Woody and Amani had viewers in tears during the Married at First Sight: New Orleans finale.

But, fans weren’t the only ones turning on the waterworks for the adorable love birds. They had all three experts in tears as well.

After a longer than normal experiment due to COVID-19, the couples finally had to make their decision to stay married or get divorced.

Of course, it would have been an unexpected and heartbreaking twist if fan-favorites Woody and Imani decided on any other option but to stay married.

The stylish couple seemed to hit it off since the moment they laid eyes on each other – on their wedding day.

And since then, they’ve continued to improve on their relationship, even exchanging “I love you’s” and planning for a family.

Fans were rooting for these two and they did not disappoint on decision night!

Amani and Woody are staying together

We were already 99 percent sure that Woody and Amani would choose to stay married, but you never know.

So when they stepped into the room on Decision Day to face Pastor Calvin Robertson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles, we were all a little on edge.

The couple’s color-coordinated outfits did offer some hint that they would remain fully committed to each other, but we needed to hear it for ourselves.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Woody, for his part, had us emotional when he gave a heartwarming speech about his new wife.

Dr. Pepper kicked off the waterworks by addressing Woody.

“I have this thought that love changes you,” said the expert. “And I wonder if you feel changed by having this emotion?”

Woody’s response had his wife, the experts, and fans in tears. And he could not quite hold back the emotions either.

“When I looked at love, I always wanted to be married. I always wanted to have the happiness; but honestly speaking, I didn’t think I would genuinely get it,” proclaimed the Married at First Sight alum.

“And being married to Amani, everything that I didn’t expect, I now have. It’s different. Especially when you don’t think that that’s coming. You don’t hope for it. You don’t wish for it. It’s just different.”

After the sweet speech, it was Amani’s turn to voice her decision and she decided to also stay married to her husband.

Twitter reacts to Amani and Woody

Viewers were ecstatic at the news that Woody and Amani decided to stay married and they shared their excitement on Twitter

The comment section is littered with sweet words for the gorgeous couple – from people who’ve been cheering them on from the very start.

“Amani and Woody have me on my couch CRYING,” wrote one Twitter fan.

“I could literally look at Imani and Woody all day! Is that weird?! added a commenter. “They are the epitome of black is beautiful.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.