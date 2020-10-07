Are Kalani and Asuelu still together or did the 90 Day Fiance couple split?

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa have had a rough season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

The couple struggled to agree on many parenting and marriage issues and often fought. Asuelu’s difficulty communicating in English added to the problem, and the pair seemed miserable. They attempted marriage counseling, but even that didn’t resolve all of their problems.

To make matters worse, Asuelu’s family demanded that he send them money, even though he and Kalani were struggling to make ends meet for their two young children.

When Asuelu told his mom and sister that he and Kalani couldn’t afford to give them as much money as they wanted, they began pushing for a divorce. Asuelu’s sister Tammy even tried to physically fight Kalani.

So are Kalani and Asuelu still together?

Kalani and Asuelu’s relationship status

Although there’s no official confirmation, Kalani and Asuelu appear to still be a couple.

Both Kalani and Asuelu regularly post photos of their sons on their Instagram accounts, which would suggest that they are living together. Back in July, Kalani posted a photo from a get-together that included Asuelu.

Asuelu also frequently posts to TikTok, and the couples’ sons Kennedy and Oliver often make guest appearances.

The couple still lives in Southern Utah, and Asuelu has a new job performing with a Polynesian dance company. Hopefully, the new gig pays enough to make both Kalani and the Pulaas happy!

A rough Tell All

Although it seems that Kalani and Asuelu are doing okay, the two haven’t had an easy go of it. On Monday night’s Tell All, they looked like they were headed for divorce.

The issues the couple struggled with throughout the season hadn’t been resolved, and Asuelu’s family continued to push for more money. The stress was compounded by the pandemic, which Kalani felt that Asuelu wasn’t treating seriously.

Kalani’s family hopped into the fight- her mother Lisa confronted Asuelu’s mom and sister about their demands, and Kalani’s sister Kolini joined in. Tammy threatened Kolini, and the whole Happily Ever After cast weighed in.

Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet spoke up with their support for Kalani, and even Colt’s mother Debbie weighed in on the drama.

Mother Debbie told Tammy that she needed to be more self-sufficient or move back to Samoa. Tammy didn’t take that well and threatened to fight Debbie, and then Angela Deem jumped in and offered to take Debbie’s place.

Asuelu ended up walking out of the Tell All, and the situation looked grim for his and Kalani’s marriage. Hopefully, they’re continuing to work things out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus from TLC.