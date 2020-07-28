Asuelu Pulaa has a cool new job- Kalani’s husband no longer serving yogurt samples?

Asuelu Pulaa, the dancing Samoan star of 90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, has found a new way to support his family, and no, it doesn’t involve yogurt samples.

Asuelu recently took to Instagram to announce his new job and invite fans to see him at work.

Asuelu monetizes his dancing

Asuelu’s dance moves became famous the very first time he appeared on 90 Day Fiance. During his infamous airport meeting with his then-fiance Kalani, Asuelu celebrated the reunion with a very impressive- and, to Kalani’s dismay, very public- dance performance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, Asuelu’s taking his moves into the professional dance world. He’s currently starring in Siva Pasefika’s Spirit of Polynesia show at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater in Springdale, Utah.

Asuelu appears in several of their promotional materials and has promoted the show himself on his TikTok and Instagram page.



According to Siva Pasefika’s website, the dinner show will continue to run through September 11. Asuelu fans can buy tickets to see him perform each Friday until then.

Siva Pasefika also offers Polynesian dance classes for anyone who wants to learn the styles featured in the show. Asuelu didn’t say whether he’d be teaching classes, but he does appear to be doing just that in an Instagram post made by the company back in January.

Is Asuelu turning his life around?

Recently, fans have not been impressed with Asuelu’s behavior on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. He’s picked fights with Kalani over her “easy” job of caring for the couple’s two young children, moped about not being able to visit Samoa during a measles outbreak, and skipped out on his son’s birthday party after a fight with Kalani and her mom.

And despite all of his criticism of Kalani, Asuelu hasn’t really been pulling his weight financially- he works only part-time and spends much of his free time playing volleyball with friends.

This new job, however, may mark a big life change for Asuelu. Asuelu has always loved dancing, and performing with Siva Pasefika is a great way for him to turn that passion into a profession. It also allows him to connect with his Samoan culture, which we know from the show is very important to him.

All in all, it seems things are looking up for Kalani and Asuelu- hopefully, we’ll get to see them enjoy these happier times on TLC!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.