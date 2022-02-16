Are Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar following in Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar’s footsteps?

Jill Duggar may be following Jinger Duggar’s lead. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar has been active on social media since her month-long hiatus, and followers have noticed her posts have changed a bit.

She is still sharing photos of her daily activities and family adventures, but with a little different approach.

It looks like Jill may be taking the same steps her sister, Jinger Duggar, has put into place for her little girls.

Are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard keeping their kids’ faces off social media?

Since Jill Duggar returned to social media, she has been more intentional about showing her children, especially Samuel.

Several recent photos have the boys’ faces hidden behind an object (like Sam’s reading incentive ice cream) or from behind.

The adjustments to her posting happened following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict. Up until that point, Jill was sharing photos of both Sam and Israel without an issue.

This photo was from December 7, just two days before Josh’s verdict was rendered.

Neither Jill nor Derick Dillard has confirmed this is their plan moving forward, but it has been consistent since Jill returned to social media recently.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo stopped posting their girls

Following the birth of their second child, Evangeline, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo decided to keep the girls’ faces off social media. This was a huge change from what followers were used to, especially because Felicity was heavily filmed for Counting On.

The couple decided to allow their girls to have privacy and choose whether they want to be known when they are old enough to make their own choices. After months of speculation about why they weren’t showing their girls, Jinger and Jeremy revealed their stance without apologizing for the decision made.

Jinger and Jeremy have shown pictures of Felicity, but they are always from behind. The back of her head has made several appearances, and Evangeline is less visible but has popped up a time or two in a carrier.

Even though Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard haven’t confirmed their changes, it looks like they are following behind the decision Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo made for their girls last year. Jill and Derick have made their stance on Josh’s recent actions clear, and it was incredibly telling on how they feel regarding the Duggar sisters’ lawsuit had when their privacy and status as Josh’s victims was dismissed.