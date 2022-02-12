Counting On critics slam Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar following Jill Duggar’s statement on lawsuit dismissal

Jill Duggar spoke out about Josh Duggar at the beginning of Jill & Jessa: Counting On. Pic credit: TLC

Earlier this week, Jill Duggar and her sisters, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna, had their lawsuit dismissed with prejudice by an Arkansas judge.

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, released a statement about the decision and broke down their feelings. They were upset, of course, and it was mentioned that one of the reasons Derick went to law school was for cases like these.

They are the one couple who has addressed the lawsuit dismissal, and followers weighed in on what they had to say.

Counting On critics blame Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for Jill Duggar’s loss

The dismissal of the Duggar sisters’ lawsuit wasn’t cut and dry, as several factors were in play. However, Counting On critics disagreed that all of the blame should be on the judge but that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar should also catch heat.

On Instagram, when Jill Duggar shared the post for her statement, Counting On critics weighed in almost immediately.

One follower wrote, “While I fully agree that you were wronged within the judicial system, and admire that [Derick] has taken a step to be a voice for young people who do not/ can not have one for themselves, I believe some blame in this situation should be pointed to those who silenced you and supported your perpetrator. I am so very sorry that you continue to be reminded of your loss of innocence DAILY, over and over, as if living as a survivor is not the most difficult thing to do. I lived that; and my parents supported me, not the person who wronged me. I pray that one day you will find healing in the safest space possible.”

Another wrote, “I can see why the judge ruled the way he did, honestly it should be your DAD & MOM having to pay you guys for their bs that they put you guys thru!!”

And someone else agreed, saying, “I can see why he did as well. It’s all facts. I’ve reread the document so many times. If you can’t proof what was being accused it’s hard to win. I do feel for them and I think their parents should be also directed some of that energy that is being portrayed in the statement released.”

What happened to Jill Duggar?

In 2015, a police report from 2006 was released to the public detailing Josh Duggar inappropriately touching four of his sisters and a family friend.

While the names were redacted, it didn’t take long for the public to put everything together and out Jill Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar, and Joy-Anna Duggar as Josh’s victims. From there, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar went on a damage control mission, where Jill & Jessa: Counting On was born.

TLC canceled 19 Kids & Counting following the police report being released but gave the family another shot with Jill & Jessa: Counting On. The network made it clear that Josh Duggar could not be associated with the project, and the family moved on with that. There was also a Megyn Kelly interview, where Jim Bob and Michelle talked about the incident and made Jill and Jessa do the same.

Now, Jill Duggar is revealing her feelings about the lawsuit dismissal as followers push back about her parents’ responsibility to protect her.