Jill Duggar shouts out Anna Duggar while discussing Sam’s reading habits

Jill Duggar shouts out Anna Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar gave her sister-in-law, Anna Duggar, a shout-out on social media.

Earlier this week, the former reality TV star shared a post of her youngest son, Sam, with a giant ice cream sundae.

The post was in celebration of Sam’s reading habits. It was a celebratory event, and the little guy enjoyed every bite of it.

Jill Duggar gives Anna Duggar props

On Instagram, Jill Duggar wrote, “🍨Samuel recently got to celebrate his reading accomplishments with a special ice cream treat! 🥳”

She continued, “😋It took him awhile but he managed to finish the whole thing minus just a couple bites he shared! 🙃☺️”

The Counting On star then asked followers what motivates their kids and what they use as rewards.

In the comment section, one follower asked, “At what level is he reading? Just curious. And way to go Sam! ❤️”

Jill then replied, “@manicmonday1984 He’s reading through some Kindergarten readers we have right now + we practice whatever ‘nonsense word’ charts israel brings home from 1st grade and they challenge each other lol My SIL @annaduggar got us hooked on @preschoolprepcompany videos (several can be found on YouTube Kids) to help learn phonics blends, sight words, etc. It has helped both our boys SO much!! Sam currently watches 1 or 2 of those videos every day.”

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Where does Jill Duggar and Anna Duggar’s relationship stand?

It looks like things are still good between Anna Duggar and Jill Duggar.

All of the Duggar sisters were close with their sister-in-law at one point. Anna lived at the big house for a while and shared living space with the girls.

Despite all of Josh Duggar’s actions, the sisters haven’t punished Anna in his place.

When Josh was on trial, Derick Dillard was spotted in the courtroom daily, often sitting with or talking to Anna. His and Jill’s statement talked about Anna and her children and showing them support.

Anna Duggar has been scarce on social media. She resurfaced when she commented on the birth of her niece and then again when she posted a “link in bio” story about Josh’s legal issues. That led to followers calling her out for not protecting her children and supporting Josh even though he was found guilty on child pornography charges in December.

It looks like Jill Duggar is still supportive of Anna Duggar, even if the two aren’t as close as they used to be following family drama.