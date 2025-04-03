Annie Suwan shows off incredible weight loss 20 days after giving birth

Annie Suwan just gave birth 20 days ago and looks fantastic.

The new mom is up and at ‘em already, less than one month after welcoming her and David Toborowsky’s daughter, Minthirarad.

Despite healing from a C-section while getting little sleep, Annie reemerged on Instagram this week, looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

Annie, 32, was in full-on work mode, plugging the women’s apparel brand Halara while showing off her slimmed-down post-baby physique.

Annie modeled several summery dresses, admitting they made her look “so good.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“This is a new collection of Halara outfits. I absolutely love it because, as you see, 20 days [after] just having a baby, it makes me look so good!” Annie gushed.

Annie encouraged her fans to get themselves some “sassy” outfits from the brand, too, as she ended her video by providing her fans and followers with a discount code on the Instagram Reel.

Thousands of Annie’s 995,000 Instagram followers liked her post, and in the comments section, her fans showered her with compliments.

Annie’s fans are blown away by her post-pregnancy figure

“Baby where?” asked one of Annie’s followers. “You look amazing.”

“You look great! You don’t look like you just had a Baby!” added @miss_liz_07.

Other fans told Annie she looked “fabulous” and “amazing” in the video.

Annie’s followers complimented her physique. Pic credit: @annie_suwan_toborowsky/Instagram

Annie and David welcomed their first child via IVF

Annie and David welcomed their little girl — whose name means “brave gem,” and they call her Minthira for short — earlier this month.

Their journey to parenthood included a successful round of in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

David, who is also a father to three adult children, Ashley, Brittani, and Jacob, had a vasectomy before meeting Annie; thus, their decision to explore IVF.

Annie began treatment last year, traveling from Arizona to California to receive hormone injections and undergoing surgery to prepare for an embryo transfer.

In June 2024, Annie’s embryo transfer was successful, and she gave birth to Baby Minthira on Tuesday, March 11, weighing 6 lbs. 9 ozs., and measuring 19.3 inches long.

Since Minthira’s birth, Annie and David have shared non-stop photos and videos of their sweet little one.

Amid all of the images of Minthira online, there’s one thing 90 Day Fiance fans agree on: There’s no denying that David is Minthira’s daddy.

As many expressed in recent weeks, the father-daughter duo are basically twins.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.