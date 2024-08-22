Annie Suwan is ‘glowing’ as she shows off first photo of her baby bump

Annie Suwan is proudly showing off her growing baby bump.

The Thailand native recently announced that she and her husband, David Toborowsky, are expecting their first child together, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Annie, 31, and David, 55, haven’t revealed Annie’s due date yet, but it’s apparent that she’s moving along in her pregnancy.

Annie uploaded a selfie on Instagram to wish her fans and followers a good morning.

In the pic, Annie sat on a bench at her dining room table, looking positively radiant.

Annie wore her hair down in loose waves and sported an off-the-shoulder top and matching bottoms in baby blue, flashing her infectious smile.

It was clear from Annie’s snap that her pregnancy was progressing as she showed off her expanding midsection.

In her accompanying caption, Annie wrote, “Good morning everyone ! Wishing you all have a wonderful day ❤️❤️❤️.”

Thousands of Annie’s followers liked her post and fans gushed over her pregnancy glow.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance personality Cynthia Decker commented, “You are glowing!!!!💕.”

“Awww Annie I see baby bump. You are glowing,” concurred another one of her fans.

Another fan told Annie that she looked “glowingly beautiful” in the snap.

Others noted how “stunning” Annie looked in the photo, adding that pregnancy looks “good on her.”

“Hi Annie, wow you’re absolutely glowing and looking so beautiful!” added @tessacisnerosallen.

Annie’s husband and their baby’s father, David Toborowsky, left three heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to compliment his wife’s selfie.

Brittany Banks, Annie and David’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate, added, “It’s a sweet little angel baby in there. Ugh my heart.”

Annie and David underwent IVF

Annie and David’s journey to pregnancy wasn’t exactly an easy one.

David already has three adult children from a previous relationship and had a vasectomy.

However, he underwent a vasectomy reversal so that doctors could retrieve his sperm, making it possible for Annie to undergo in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

The IVF process began in January of this year, when the couple traveled from Arizona to California to get started, including Annie taking hormone injections.

Three months later, Annie had a cyst removed from her womb to prepare for the embryo transfer.

Then, two months after the surgery, Annie underwent the embryo transfer, which was successful.

Annie shared the happy news with a Reel on Instagram, telling her followers that David received a phone call and an email confirming she was pregnant.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.