90 Day Fiance alum Brittany Banks unrecognizable in latest pics: ‘Omg what happened to her face?’

Brittany Banks’ new appearance has her fans and critics baffled.

Since appearing on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Brittany has lived a completely different life.

When we were introduced to the Miami native, she was in a long-distance relationship with Yazan Abu Harirah.

While visiting Yazan in his native Jordan, Brittany had to be cautious about her fashion choices and dress modestly to adhere to Muslim culture.

Now Brittany isn’t afraid to take fashion risks and show off her physique.

Brittany did that in her most recent Instagram post, unveiling a totally different look.

The 31-year-old marketing manager posed for bathroom selfies, clad in a white sports bra and purple leggings, looking nothing like the Brittany we were introduced to on TLC.

Brittany’s attire showcased her curvy physique as she promoted her cookbook in the caption.

“Mommy 💜👾, she wrote. “Glow Up Girl Thick & Fit Recipe Ebook on sale for $15 link in byooo.”

90 Day Fiance fans are shocked by Brittany Banks’ changed appearance

Brittany’s carousel of photos caused quite the uproar in the comments section, where her fans and critics headed to point out how unrecognizable she appears.

One shocked critic asked, “Omg what happened to her face dear lordddd?”

The fans weigh in. Pic credit: @thebossbrittany/Instagram

Another apologized, adding, “This doesn’t even look anything like you.”

“Brittany gworl.. Who the hell is this?” wondered another commenter.

Others commented that Brittany looks like a “totally different person,” asked, “Who is that?” and, “What have you done to yourself?” comparing her to Lil Kim.

“Whoa, I don’t mean to be rude at at all but I literally thought this was some different woman on your page,” another Instagram user expressed.

More followers weigh in. Pic credit: @thebossbrittany/Instagram

Brittany caught wind of the remark and urged her followers not to put too much thought into her appearance.

“It’s okay,” she replied. “This what I looked like before the show 😂 people gain & lose weight sometimes. I have lipedema so when im not strict on my diet I gain weight in my legs. Just chill.”

Brittany responds to a comment. Pic credit: @thebossbrittany/Instagram

Brittany explains her medical condition and tells her haters to ‘stay out of’ her business

Brittany took her efforts a step further, addressing the criticism she received in her Instagram Story.

As Brittany explained, she suffers from lipoedema, a chronic condition that causes painful swelling in the legs, thighs, buttocks, and/or arms.

“Okay, everybody, let’s calm down,” Brittany urged her followers as she filmed herself walking around her house.

“Yes, I did gain weight, but I live in Houston now. I’m enjoying the food. Like, who cares? I’ve been 230 pounds before. I’ve been 120 pounds before. … And right now, I’m 180 pounds,” she added.

Brittany admitted that she fluctuates between wanting to follow a strict diet to keep her lipoedema under control and wanting to “eat like a normal person.”

“I’m just enjoying it while it lasts, your man is enjoying it while it lasts, so just cool off on me, y’all. Like, relax,” Brittany continued.

“People lose weight, people gain weight. I know what it takes to manage it and I feel great either way and I look great either way. So thank you, bye, stay out of my business,” she finished.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.