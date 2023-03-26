90 Day Fiance star Brittany Banks shows off new haircut in style

90 Day Fiance alum Brittany Banks changed up her hair and showed it off along with her stylish look.

Brittany has been known to often rock her black hair straightened and worn down in a center part, although she sometimes switches it up with braids or wavy curls.

However, this time, Brittany went for a dramatic new look and premiered a fresh bob haircut through her Instagram Stories.

Brittany kept her center part but had her usually long, straight hair cut into a shoulder-length straight bob look.

To debut the new haircut, Brittany took a mirror selfie as she wore a body-hugging white top with one strap and a keyhole cutout paired with an olive maxi shirt with a high slit.

Brittany held the phone above her as she looked up at it, and her incredibly long nails could be seen grasping the phone.

Brittany Banks rocked a new look. Pic credit: @thebossbrittany/Instagram

Brittany Banks has not made a 90 Day Fiance appearance in a year

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Brittany when she was on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. She moved to Jordan with the intention of marrying her fiance, Yazan Abu Hurira.

However, when she got to Jordan, major culture clash ensued with Yazan and his family, resulting in alleged death threats against Yazan if he continued the relationship. In the end, they went their separate ways.

While Yazan is now married with a baby, Brittany appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where viewers watched her go on several dates but ultimately ghost her love interest and the Season 1 Tell All.

Since then, Brittany was featured on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, which aired in late March 2022. During that episode, Brittany got her famed braces off and opened up about the new man she was dating. 90 Day Diaries viewers bashed her appearance on the spinoff after her no-show behavior at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All.

Since then, Brittany has not been a part of any other 90 Day Fiance show.

Brittany Banks has been sharing her cooking recipes

Outside of any 90 Day Fiance involvement, Brittany has a bustling Instagram account with 485,000 followers.

She mostly shares highly filtered and edited photos of herself, either showing off her vacations or outfits of the day.

However, recently she has gotten into sharing her cooking recipes and methods on the social platform.

Brittany made a “Sunday brunch” of chicken, pancakes, and breakfast potatoes in one such video.

The video started with Brittany seasoning raw chicken before coating it in an egg and seasoning mixture and frying it in oil on a pan on the stove.

Brittany moved on to the breakfast potatoes next and added peppers and onions to the diced potatoes and added them to a skillet.

A thick pancake mixture was made last, and then the whole meal was plated and presented to the camera.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.