90 Day Fiance: Brittany Banks’ braces, everything you need to know

Brittany’s braces have made their way into the spotlight. Pic credit: TLC

On the latest episode of 90 Day Bares All, host Shaun Robinson prompted Brittany to play a game where she responded with kindness to some of the criticism she gets online.

When one person asked how long she intends on having her braces, Brittany revealed that she will be getting them off this October of 2021.

Brittany has faced a lot of scrutiny over her braces because she originally said during a private interview on Season 2 of The Other Way, “My braces have worked in my favor. The older, settled gentlemen really like it.” Brittany’s revelation creeped a lot of viewers out and may have even influenced their total impression of Brittany.

Now that viewers learned Brittany will be getting her braces off imminently, it is relevant to know more about them since they are such an iconic part of her persona and have caused controversy online.

Brittany Banks explained why she still has braces during 90 Day Bares All

The conversation about Brittany’s braces on Bares All stemmed from a critics’ tweet aimed at Brittany saying, “Brittany, get those metal braces off already… what are you in middle school??!”

Brittany addressed the tweet by explaining that she was supposed to get them off but her dentist’s office was closed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brittany addressed a tweet about her braces. Pic credit: TLC

There are rumors online about Brittany Banks’ braces

There are many The Other Way viewers who thought that Brittany did not intend on actually living in Jordon long term because she would have gotten her braces off first since it would have been hard to keep up with her orthodontia in Jordon. They also evidenced this claim by the fact that she didn’t move out of her apartment and still had all her stuff there.

Based on Brittany’s claim that her braces help her get older men, her critics think that her braces are fake or just for show to attract older men. Either way, viewers got creeped out by her reasoning.

There are people who came to Brittany’s defense and said that she might still have braces to correct a bite issue or to keep her teeth from shifting.

Did Brittany Banks apologize to the right people on 90 Day Bares All for her The Single Life Tell All behavior?

During Bares All, Brittany apologized to Shaun Robinson, Fernanda Flores, and Jess Caroline, for making everybody wait on her only for her to not show up at The Single Life Tell All.

She specifically said she would not apologize to Colt or Molly because they have a history of being rude to women.

Should Brittany have apologized to everyone to set the record straight? Or was she justified in omitting an apology for some of her castmates who were angry at her diva behavior?

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.