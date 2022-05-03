90 Day Fiance: Yazan Abu Hurira shares first picture with his new baby

Yazan Abu Hurira introduced 90 Day Fiance fans to his baby for the first time. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Yazan Abu Hurira welcomed his first child with his wife not long ago and shared his first public picture with his baby on social media.

Yazan got married to his now-wife Leena in July of 2021. Yazan’s The Other Way translator dished during 90 Day Bares All that Yazan and Leena met online.

He said that Leena had a Jordanian background but that she was American. Yazan has yet to share a picture of her on social media and she deactivated hers.

In any case, Yazan shared a sweet photo with his daughter and a religious blessing message.

Yazan met his ex-fiance Brittany Banks from The Other Way online, and the two had nothing but troubles once she arrived in Jordan to be with him.

Between cultural differences, a lack of communication, and unrealistic expectations, their relationship crumbled before viewers’ eyes and grew to a dangerous level for Yazan.

Yazan Abu Hurira shares first photo of his daughter with 90 Day Fiance fans

Yazan, who has 100k followers on Instagram, shared a grainy photo holding his daughter. The image was the first he has shared of his new baby.

In the picture, Yazan was cradling the baby’s head as he sat down on a couch with the rest of the baby’s body in his lap.

Yazan was looking down at this daughter and had one hand above her as he appeared to be sitting next to someone else.

In the caption, he wrote, “My Eid gift.” He also wrote a message in Arabic, which translates to a prayer.

Brittany Banks made claims that she and Yazan Abu Hurira hooked up

During an interview on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Brittany spilled that she and Yazan had actually made it to third base in their sexual relationship.

Brittany explained on The Other Way that she knew they could not have sex, show affection in public, or stay in the place at night because of Yazan’s Muslim religion. So Brittany’s tea on The Single Life came as a shock.

During The Single Life Tell All that Yazan attended virtually, he was asked whether Brittany’s assertion about their sex life was true, and he denied it.

Brittany was not brought back for Season 2 of The Single Life, but she was featured on 90 Day Diaries, where she talked about her current love life.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.