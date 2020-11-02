90 Day Fiance viewers take aim at Brittany after Yazan loses everything while she demands more

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Yazan spoke with his brother about getting a meeting with their father after Brittany’s social media posts led to rumors about their relationship.

His father accused his son of embarrassing his family, and it appears the 24-year-old has lost everything.

Yazan’s father admitted to firing his son from his job and kicking him out of the house amid rumors that Brittany is an adult entertainer and his son is sleeping with her before marriage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite all this, Brittany continued to make demands from Yazan and accused him of being selfish, which angered 90 Day Fiance fans.

On The Other Way, Brittany got her divorce finalized and prepared to make her way back to Jordan. However, the couple continued to clash about which of them made more sacrifices for their relationship to work.

Yazan’s brother warns him to break up with Brittany

Yazan pled with his brother Obaida on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to convince their father to meet with him.

When Obaida spoke to their father, he showed him photos of Brittany on social media. His father threatened to kill his 24-year-old son because his relationship with Brittany is dishonoring their family.

Read More 90 Day Fiance: Jenny Slatten wants a ring from Sumit Singh on The Other Way Season 2

Brittany's dad is back, with only the best advice! Tune in to #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TOMORROW at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/0x8kqJAdRS — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) October 31, 2020

In the latest episode of The Other way, Yazan met up with his brother, who tried to convince him to end the relationship.

“He is extremely upset,” Obaida said to Yazan after speaking with their father. “If I tell him you want to continue with Brittany, he will kill you right away,” Obaida warns him.

However, Yazan defended his relationship with Brittany and asked his brother to buy him more time to smooth things over.

Fans are worried Brittany will get Yazan killed

Fans were quick to compare Brittany’s situation to Avery Mills of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, who converted to Islam to be with her Syrian husband, Omar.

One fan accused Brittany of attention-seeking and fears she will get Yazan killed.

“Brittany ain’t about this life! She’s just clout chasing that will end up getting herself and Yazan killed. Now, Avery, that’s a ride or die chick! She wasn’t playing with religion or culture.”

Another fan explained to Brittany why Yazan is living on his own after she claimed he made no sacrifices for her.

“Brittany…Yazan didn’t separate from his parents ‘to be his own man.’ He got thrown out, lost his job, slept on the streets, and has his own father threatening to kill him [because] of your lying ass.”

Next time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Brittany arrives in Jordan, and Yazan is there to pick her up. Fans will have to tune in to see if she gets a warm welcome.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.